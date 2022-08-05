Top 5 bundles like Red Criminal in Free Fire MAX

Costume bundles are one of the most sought-after cosmetics in Free Fire MAX. Gamers can give their characters distinctive looks by using parts from several bundles. Indeed, the outfit combination also reflects gamers' fashion sense and helps them stand out from the Hip Hop crowd.

Over time, developers have released numerous outfits into the game. However, only a few have been able to sustain their demands and popularity in the community so far. These outfits are highly preferred by users but are rare to obtain. The Red Criminal Bundle is one of those.

Free Fire MAX: Mars Warclasher and 4 other highly-rated bundles like the Red Criminal bundle

5) Mars Warclasher bundle

This is the newest Legendary bundle in Free Fire MAX (Image via Badge 99/YouTube)

The Mars Warclasher bundle is the freshest 'Legendary' bundle in Free Fire MAX. It was released through the Rampage Ascension event in June 2022.

Being a legendary bundle, all the parts of the costume set are customizable from the color aspects. There are four color options: red, blue, yellow, and purple. Gamers can change the colors of each part and design a unique combination.

As per past trends, the Free Fire MAX legendary bundles do not make comebacks very often. So, this is a rare piece in the game.

The bundle contains the following parts:

Mars Warclasher - Head

Mars Warclasher - Faceprint

Mars Warclasher - Mask

Mars Warclasher - Top

Mars Warclasher - Bottom

Mars Warclasher - Shoes

4) Zombified Samurai bundle

Well known for its head part, the Zombified Samurai bundle is one of the oldest releases in the shooter title. The bundle made its way to the original title through the Zombie Samurai Summoning event a long time ago, which was back in May 2019.

Although it has made its return a couple of times, it is still an in-demand outfit. Gamers should definitely secure diamonds to acquire the bundle if it comes back to Free Fire MAX again in the future.

The bundle contains the following parts:

Zombie Samurai - Mask/Head

Zombie Samurai - Top

Zombie Samurai Bottom

Zombie Samurai Shoes

3) Blue Dino bundle

The Red Criminal Bundle is a part of the Criminal bundle series. Likewise, the Blue Dino bundle is also a part of the popular Dino bundle series. Among several Dino costumes, the Blue Dino costume is highly adored by gamers.

The Dino bundle was introduced in the game through the Dino Rangers Incubator in late 2018. Many Dino bundles have already revisited the game but the Blue one has hardly done so. That is why the specific Dino bundle is always valued more.

The bundle contains the following parts:

The bundle is not segmented into parts. The whole set must be worn at once.

2) Cobra Rage bundle

The Cobra Rage bundle is the second 'Legendary' bundle on the list. This specific costume set was first unveiled in February 2021 at the Cobra Ascension event. As described earlier about the legendary bundle, the color of different parts of the bundle can also be altered.

Red, Yellow, Blue, and Purple are the different color options. The hairstyle of this bundle is the most used part as it suits any dress combination.

The bundle contains the following parts:

Cobra Rage - Head

Cobra Rage - Mask

Cobra Rage - Top

Cobra Rage - Bottom

Cobra Rage - Shoes

1) Hip Hop bundle

Owned by very few people, the Hip Hop bundle is arguably the oldest and rarest masterpiece in the game. This is a pink-themed and cool-looking costume that is designed to attract youngsters.

The bundle was released in the second season of Elite Pass in June 2018, and since then, it has been able to gain the attention of many gamers. It is in substantial demand because it has not made a comeback on many servers.

The bundle contains the following parts:

Hip Hop - Head

Hip Hop - Top

Hip Hop - Bottom

Hip Hop - Shoes

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal opinions.

