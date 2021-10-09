Top 5 coolest Free Fire skins with special visual effects

Garena Free Fire provides an engaging gameplay experience but that's not the only reason behind the its overwhelming popularity. Many users play the game to flaunt their eye-grabbing skins, whether they are for vehicles, guns, loot boxes, pets, characters, and more.

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Free Fire has a myriad of skins, whether it's normal ones or with VFX. However, skins with special visual effects provide a premium feel to the base item. As such, users who can afford such VFX skins prefer them, and in this article, we look at five of the coolest ones.

Note: Players should make the transaction only if they have enough diamonds and can afford to use them on such item skins.

Free Fire: The coolest item skins with VFX in the game right now

1) Hellfire Falco

Hellfire Falco (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Reborn and come back stronger!"

Falco looks excellent even without any skin but the Hellfire one increases the look of the Free Fire pet. Its design blends orange and golden colors to showcase a flaming VFX that makes Falco look like Devil's pet.

Hellfire Falco costs 699 diamonds in the shop.

2) Volcano Loot Box

Volcano Loot Box (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Items protected by layers of lava"

Volcano Loot Box is one of the most creative designs for items in Free Fire as its theme takes the description quite literally. The loot box skin has VFX of an erupting volcano with a glowing lava ball hanging in the air.

After purchasing it, players can use the Volcano Loot Box following their in-game death. It is available for 399 diamonds in the shop.

3) Double Skull - Surfer board

Double Skull surfer board (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Your skull will be on here... Soon..."

There are plenty of beautiful surfer board skins with special effects in Free Fire but Double Skull is arguably the best one of the lot. It has a pink-and-black design with smoke coming emanating from it. The smoke gives the Double Skull surfer board an aesthetically pleasing look.

Players have to shell out a total of 199 diamonds to purchase the Double Skull surfer board.

4) Flaming Hydra - Bike

Flaming Hydra bike in Elite Pass section (Image via Free Fire)

With a fiery orange design, Flaming Hydra is one of the most striking bike skins available in Free Fire. The VFX of burning body and glowing tires make Flaming Hydra the coolest bike in the game right now.

Flaming Hydra is available in the Elite Pass, and players can get it through purchasing and grinding. They can also buy the bike skin from the store for 899 diamonds.

5) Cobra Guardian - Backpack

Cobra Guardian backpack (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Your best companion"

This backpack skin has a red cobra design with smokey venom spewing from of its mouth. If players are looking for a cool backpack skin, they ought to check out Cobra Guardian.

The red-colored cobra backpack is priced at 499 diamonds in the store.

Apart from these item skins, players can also check out the best Free Fire gun skins with special effects by clicking here.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee