Top 5 Free Fire gun skins with special visual effects after OB30 update

Free Fire is constantly releasing some exciting features to keep players engaged. Upgradable weapon skins are one of the best ways to offer them a much more enhanced and futuristic gameplay.

Users can get lots of upgradable weapon skins for different weapons like AKM and M1014. These cosmetics add extra ability to guns with some visually striking animations and features.

Most pleasing Free Fire gun skins with special visual effects

5) The Executioner Kar98K

The Executioner Kar98K skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Kar98K is one of the best weapons to win long-range gunfights in Free Fire. With the Executioner Kar98K skin, players get additional armor penetration, making the weapon much more deadly.

The skin is red and golden, with orange flames coming out of it. The flames animation looks impressive on the gun skin.

4) Fiery M1014

The Fiery M1014 skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Another significant choice for this list is the Fiery M1014. The skin significantly improves the gun from its base stats.

Gamers get better damage per hit and an increased magazine size with the Fiery M1014 skin, while the fire rate is reduced. The gun skin has bright flames coming out of it and is red, yellow, and black.

3) Blue Flame Draco AKM

The Blue Flame Draco AKM skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Blue Flame Draco skin is considered one of the best-looking AKM weapon skins. It was the first upgradable gun skin for AKM in Free Fire.

The skin has impressive blue flames and a dragon-like structure that looks very cool. Upon upgrading the weapon skin to its maximum level, players get a double rate of fire which, coupled with its high hit damage, makes it a beast weapon.

2) Swordsman Legends SVD

The Swordsman Legends SVD skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Swordsman Legends is another good choice under the best weapon skins with special visual effects. It adds excellent capabilities to the skin, which includes aspects like increased magazine capacity and hit damage. However, the accuracy of the weapon is reduced to some extent.

The skin has a fantastic animation in which a pinkish lightning effect appears on the weapon's trigger.

1) Duke Swallowtail (Butterfly) AWM

The Duke Swallowtail AWM skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The skin with one of the best visual features in Free Fire is the Duke Swallowtail AWM. It has astonishing butterfly wings flapping on the gun. The skin also has a red and pink aura covering it that looks very soothing.

It also improves the fire rate of the weapon as well as ammunition capacity. However, the reload speed of the gun gets increased.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

