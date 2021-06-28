5 most expensive Free Fire characters after the latest update

Garena Free Fire offers a massive range of characters possessing unique skills. These characters can be purchased using in-game currencies, gold coins or diamonds, from the in-game store.

While gold coins are easily obtainable for free, players need to pay real money to top up diamonds. Some of the best characters in Free Fire require a large sum of diamonds to be purchased.

This article lists the most costly characters available in Free Fire after the latest OB28 update.

High-priced characters in Free Fire after the OB28 update

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok possesses an active ability known as Drop the Beat. At its base level, this ability produces a 5m aura that enhances ally movement speed by 10% and replenishes 5 HP/s for up to five seconds.

DJ Alok can be purchased using 599 diamonds from the in-game store of Free Fire.

2) K (Captain Booyah)

K, a jiu-jitsu practitioner, possesses an active ability known as Master of All that boosts the player's EP by 50 points.

Allies inside a 6m radius will gain a 500% boost in EP conversion rate when in jiu-jitsu mode. And in psychological mode, K will restore 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. Also, it takes around three seconds to finish the mode-switch cooldown.

K can be obtained for 599 diamonds from Free Fire's in-game store.

3) Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono possesses an active ability called TimeTurner. At its default level, this ability generates a force field that blocks enemies from dealing 600 damage. Within the force field, players can fire at their enemies, and their movement speed boosts by 5%. The results last for three seconds with a cooldown of 200 seconds.

Chrono can be obtained from Free Fire's store section for 599 diamonds.

4) Skyler

Skyler's active ability is known as Riptide Rhythm. At its initial level, this skill generates a sonic wave that destroys five gloo walls inside 50m. The HP recovery boost by 4 points with each deployed gloo wall, having a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Skyler can be purchased from the in-game store of Free Fire for 499 diamonds.

5) Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne's active ability is known as Xtreme Encounter. At its default level, this skill provides the player with 80 HP for a brief duration. Also, the gloo wall and shield damage boost by 40 percent. The effects remain for 10 seconds, having a 150-second cooldown.

Xayne can be bought for 499 diamonds from the in-game store.

Disclaimer: This article does not list the characters in any particular order of ranking.

