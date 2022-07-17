Top 5 features in Free Fire OB35 update for MAX version

Even though players have previously experienced a decent chunk of the upcoming content of the Free Fire MAX OB35 update in the Advance Server, the excitement around the fourth update of the year continues to remain intact. After the client's completion, gamers will be waiting for the features to be incorporated into the global version with the patch.

Garena has already confirmed the release date for the OB35 update, and gamers will soon have access to the latest client. In addition, they have offered a comprehensive outline of the upcoming changes and improvements, increasing expectations for the patch.

Read through to learn more about the best features in Free FIre MAX OB35.

Best features in Free Fire MAX OB35 update

Garena has released teasers of multiple features and has also revealed a handful of them on the animated talk show. Here are the best ones:

5) UI Changes

The game will have a better font, animation icon, and logo (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX OB35 perhaps brings in the most significant change in the UI of the game. The developers are all set to make a series of optimizations in this area, which includes fonts, logos, animations, buttons, and even icons for diamonds and golds that have been redesigned.

4) Weapon Balance

In a teaser posted on the official social media handle, Garena provided a detailed list of weapon adjustments in the upcoming Free Fire MAX OB35 update. It includes:

G36 – Higher accuracy and firing rate in Assault Mode

M24 – Better damage

M1887 – Increased effective range and firing rate. Damage reduction

FAMAS-III – Higher armor penetration

SCAR – Increased damage

M14-III – Increased firing rate

UMP – Higher armor penetration

This will result in balanced gunplay across the game modes, thus improving the overall experience offered in the game.

3) New SMG

The new SMG is called Bizon (Image via Garena)

A new gun named Bizon will make its way into Free Fire MAX with the OB35 update, expanding the already large SMG category. The firearm is said to pack good power but will be slightly more difficult to control compared to other options.

It is expected that many players will utilize the firearm in the game modes due to its higher power. Although it has been extensively employed in the Advance Server, its exact effectiveness can only be known after it is incorporated with the patch.

2) Replay Highlights

Replay Highlights will allow gamers to analyze their past games effectively (Image via Garena)

The Replay feature has been available since a few Free Fire MAX updates and allows gamers to record matches as they play. The developers have now added a new element to the existing feature by allowing users to watch highlights.

With this feature, gamers can more effectively review and analyze their previous matches to improve their gameplay. On top of this, it will also help them make editing and posting highlights even more accessible.

1) New Map

Garena released a video titled "Kelly Show S03 E04: 5th Anniversary," which covers several new features with the Free Fire MAX OB35 update. However, the new full-size high-tech battlefield is undoubtedly an aspect that has caught fans' attention.

The map is designed with a futuristic outlook and features better graphics and new gameplay mechanics. The two highlighted features are the Anti-Gravity Zones, where users can jump higher and also shoot opponents when mid-air. Besides this, no fall damage will be inflicted.

Magic Portals will be available on the map for fast two-way travel between the designated areas. This will bring a new experience in the battle royale mode by opening more opportunities for rotating and flanking.

Note: The list only includes the features that the developers have revealed thus far. Garena is yet to release the patch notes, which will provide a comprehensive overview of all the features.

