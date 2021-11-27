Top 5 Free Fire characters who need a buff in 2022

Certain characters in Free Fire are not as powerful as they should be, severely lacking combat bonuses and buffs. Most players tend to avoid using them and choose more popular characters.

This limits the user's choices, and they have to resort to picking "meta" characters to win matches. However, with a few tweaks and reworks, the developers can popularize many other characters.

Note: All abilities are at the characters' maximum level.

These five Free Fire characters can do with some attention

5) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh's "Limelight" ability reduces incoming headshot damage by up to 30% and increases damage to an enemy's limbs by up to 20%. While the bonuses sound great in theory, they are hard to activate.

To get these bonuses, players need to have viewers or kills. For the most part, this is not achievable by everyone. Hopefully, sometime during 2022, the developers will buff up his ability in Free Fire.

4) Nikita

Nikita's "Firearms Expert" ability grants players 24% faster reload while using SMGs in Free Fire. The skill is simple to master but has minimal uses. Considering that SMGs have a short effective range, the ability only comes into use during close-range fights.

Rather than reload speed, if the ability grants bonus damage while using SMGs, more players will pick her. Hopefully, the developers will look into the matter soon.

3) Wukong

Wukong's Camouflage allows users to turn into a bush. They receive a speed reduction of 20% for the duration. It lasts for 15 seconds and has a cooldown period of 200 seconds.

In a fight, his ability is somewhat limited as opponents can see the bush move. While the player does become a smaller target, opponents using aiming down sight will still be able to land accurate shots.

2) Steffie

Steffie's Graffiti's Blessing reduces explosive and bullet damage by 25% and 5%, respectively. It lasts for 10 seconds and has a cooldown period of 45 seconds. Even though the skill is valuable, it's very situational.

Given that guns are primarily used in combat, reducing bullet damage by only 5% has little benefit. Ideally, the developers should flip damage reduction stats in favor of bullets.

1) Paloma

Paloma's Arms Dealing allows players to carry more AR ammo in Free Fire. While this is useful to an extent, it's very limiting in nature. Being able to carry ammo is not a great ability for most combo builds.

If the developers can buff Paloma to deal extra damage with an AR, that would make for a better ability. At the moment, she's very situational and rarely picked in-game.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer