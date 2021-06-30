Top 5 Free Fire characters who were popular before Chrono and DJ Alok

Garena Free Fire was first released in 2017, and since then, it has grown to be a massive title in the Indian esports industry. When it comes to characters, DJ Alok and Chrono are two of the most famous options.

Alok came out in November 2019 via a collaboration with DJ Alok Petrillo. Chrono was launched in December 2020, celebrating another official partnership with the world-famous football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both characters became extremely popular amongst players primarily because of their strong abilities. However, several Free Fire characters were also popular and potent before these two were introduced.

Popular Free Fire characters before Chrono and DJ Alok

5) Andrew

Andrew possesses a passive ability called Armor Specialist, which decreases vest durability loss by 2% at his most basic level. At its highest level (Level 6), the vest's durability reduces by 12%.

He is well-known for his excellent defensive skill, which is beneficial in Clash Squad battles.

4) Olivia

Olivia in Free Fire

Olivia has a passive ability known as Healing Touch. When players use her skill at its initial level, she will recover an extra 30 HP for reviving her teammates. At its highest level, the skill raises the HP restoration to 70.

Olivia's skill is beneficial to the players in team Ranked battles. Back in the initial days, many players used her skill during squad battles.

3) Maxim

Maxim in Free Fire

Maxim possesses a passive ability called Gluttony, allowing players to eat and utilize medkits 15% faster, at its default level. At its maximum level, the ability to eat and use a medkit increase by 40%.

Maxim's ability to use medkits quickly is advantageous during high-intensity fights.

2) Miguel

Miguel's passive ability is called Crazy Slayer. This skill enables him to acquire 30 EP after each kill, at its base level. At its optimum level, Miguel can gain 80 EP after each shot.

Miguel is a fantastic choice for passive and aggressive players since his skill aids them in Ranked squad mode by providing an additional source of healing during combat. He was one of the best choices as a healer character.

1) Kla

Kla in Free Fire

Kla has a passive ability known as Muay Thai, which boosts fist damage by 100% at its initial level. When upgraded to the maximum level (level 6), the fist damage increases to 400%.

Kla's ability to kill foes with his fist in a single blow was considered to be most potent back in 2018.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer