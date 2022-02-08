Top 5 Free Fire characters to use with Panda pet

Garena Free Fire has an array of character abilities that allow users to avail benefits in certain combat situations. Much like the characters, Free Fire has a variety of pets that accompany players on the battlefield and provide additional tactical support.

Detective Panda is one of the most popular pets in Free Fire that many players use on the battlefield. The pet costs 699 diamonds and allows users to get an HP recovery after each kill. At the first level, players receive a restoration of four HP upon each kill.

Detective Panda in Garena Free Fire: Skill, upgrades, and best characters to use with

Detective Panda provides HP support to the users (Image via Garena)

As previously mentioned, the Panda pet allows users to restore HP (hit/health points) with each kill. The pet's skill 'Panda's Blessings' has the following upgradable attributes:

First pet level (First skill level): 4 HP

Fifth pet level (Second skill level): 7 HP

Seventh pet level (Third skill level): 10 HP

The HP-related pet skill makes Detective Panda a suitable choice for aggressive gameplay. Hence, players should accompany pets with the characters who favor rush playstyle.

The five best characters to use with Panda pet in Free Fire are given as follows:

1) DJ Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat (Active)

Cooldown: 45 seconds

Alok's active ability allows users to enhance their agility by 10% for five seconds, making the character suitable for rushing. The activation also enables users to have a continuous HP recovery at a rate of five points/second for a five-second duration. The HP restoration is an additional benefit that complements Detective Panda's skill.

2) Jota

Ability - Sustained Raids (Passive)

Jota has a similar ability to the Panda pet, as users can restore some HP with each successful hit with guns. Players can also avail a 10% HP recovery upon an enemy knockdown.

3) D-Bee

Ability - Bullet Beats (Passive)

Movement skills and accuracy while aiming are pretty crucial for rush playstyle. Hence, D-Bee serves as an excellent character for players who employ an aggressive gameplay strategy.

Players can get a buff in their movement speed and accuracy by 5% and 20%, respectively. This ability will activate whenever users shoot while moving.

4) Xayne

Ability - Xtreme Encounter (Active)

Cooldown: 150 seconds

Xtreme Encounter provides a temporary HP boost of 80 points that decays over time. This temporary restoration allows users to attack enemies effectively without caring about any extreme damage. The character also has other capabilities that come in handy in close-quarter combat.

5) Hayato

Ability - Bushido and Art of Blades (Awaken) {Both passive skills}

Hayato is among the four Free Fire characters with two abilities - regular and awakened (Elite). The normal state of Hayato allows users to enhance their armor penetration with HP loss, while Awaken state provides a reduction in frontal damage.

Both of Hayato's passive skills are highly beneficial for players with an attacking mindset. Hence, Hayato is a suitable character for the Panda pet.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This list is not in any specific order and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The character skills listed are at their base levels.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan