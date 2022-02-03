Top 5 Free Fire features fans would like to see in PUBG Mobile and BGMI (Feburary 2022)

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile are two of the most famous battle royale games that can be played on Android and iOS devices. The regional version of the latter game is called Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

There are certain qualities in Garena’s flagship title that can be introduced in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. Hence, here are a few features that fans would like to see in Krafton’s realistic battle royale titles.

Free Fire features that can be introduced in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

1) Characters

Free Fire is famous for its vast range of unique characters with special abilities. However, BGMI only has two default characters (one male and female) that players can use in matches. With characters possessing special abilities, mobile gamers can gain an edge over others in different matches.

2) More in-game events

Events are always live on Garena’s flagship title. These events offer free characters, in-game items, and attractive accessories that players can claim by participating in the event. Both BGMI and PUBG Mobile lack such events and can introduce them in-game, which can act as a good source of revenue generation.

3) Pets

Pets in Free Fire act as a sidekick to characters in matches. Since PUBG Mobile is entirely devoid of the concept of pets with unique abilities, they can introduce it to their gameplay to make the characters even stronger. Otherwise, they can take inspiration from the pets' abilities and introduce more characters instead.

4) Gloo walls

PUBG Mobile developers can introduce temporary shields that players can use to protect themselves from enemy fire. Gloo walls are quite useful as they can also act as a distraction. Hence, BGMI gamers can use shields inspired by gloo walls to keep enemies at bay temporarily.

5) Gun skins

BGMI and PUBG Mobile players have fancy gun skins, but they do not improve the weapon in any way. Hence, the developers of the games can take a hint from the weapon skins in Free Fire that can tweak the gun's statistics. By improving two aspects, it reduces one quality of the weapon.

Disclaimer: This article is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

