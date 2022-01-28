Garena Free Fire vs BGMI: Which game has better battle royale experience after latest updates?

Garena Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) are two of India's most significant battle royale games. Both mobile games are available on both Android and iOS.

The battle royale mode for Free Fire and BGMI was recently adjusted via the OB32 update and the 1.8.0 update. This article will determine which game is better after their latest updates.

Garena Free Fire: Battle royale adjustments after OB32 update

Garena Free Fire has implemented tons of changes since its latest OB32 update. Here are the highlights:

Advance-attachment weapons – Groza-X, M249-X, and SVD-Y are now available via airdrops.

Nurek Dam in Bermuda has been reworked.

The abilities of four characters – Skyler, Xayne, Maxim, and Olivia have been adjusted.

The first two safe zones will be reduced quicker than before to promote action in the initial stages of the match.

Revived players will be equipped with a Level 1 helmet, a Level 1 vest, and a pistol.

The damage inflicted and effective range of various weapons have been reworked.

A new weapon called the Charge Buster has been introduced that players can use in battle royale matches.

BGMI: Battle royale adjustments after 1.8.0 update

Here are a few highlights of the 1.8.0 update:

A new game mode – Aftermath has been introduced on the map Livik, where players can revive their fallen teammates via Communication Tower.

Players will be able to use destroyable shields to protect themselves from gunfire.

There will be two major battle royale matches – Ranked and Normal. Scores in normal matches will not affect the tier points in the Ranked matches.

A new mode of transportation – zipline has been introduced.

Players knocked out in the water will be left in a swimmable state.

Which game provides a better battle royale experience?

Free Fire introduced quite a few exciting changes via its latest update (Image via ff.garena)

Based on just the recent updates, it can be said that Free Fire provides a better battle royale experience than BGMI. The recent Battlegrounds Mobile India update did not introduce any major changes or exciting game mode to top Garena’s flagship title.

From weapon adjustments to character skill rework, Garena Free Fire players can expect a smoother and more immersive battle royale experience than ever before. However, mobile gamers who are into realistic graphics will find BGMI a better choice.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

