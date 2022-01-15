BGMI 1.8 update complete patch notes and features: New mode, Aftermath, Firearm Rebalancing, and more

The BGMI 1.8.0 update is here, and battle royale enthusiasts can finally enjoy the new features introduced. The size of the update is around 700 MB to 900 MB for Android devices, whereas it is around 1.8 GB on iOS.

The update gradually started rolling out for Android devices at 12:30 PM IST. For iPhone and iPad users, the update arrived at 4:30 PM IST.

BGMI 1.8.0 update patch notes

After the Arcane association, players are looking forward to the latest Spider-Man collaboration. One can expect a brand new Spider-Man-themed game mode in BGMI.

Separate matching

Ranked matching and normal matching have now been separated. For normal matchmaking, season tier points are no longer affected by a player’s gameplay.

Aftermath

Theme

Players will get the opportunity to enjoy a dystopian themed game mode called Aftermath in Livik. They can only play this mode in normal matching.

Weapons

Every gun in this mode will be equipped with a scope. The guns will also have a reduced recoil, hence players will have an easier time knocking down enemies.

Features

Players can use ziplines to travel around the map in Livik. They can also revive their fallen teammates using the Communication Tower.

Classic Update

Firearm Rebalancing

MG3’s recoil has been increased by 10% and the base fire rate is adjusted to 660 RPM.

The recoil of M16A4 and MK47 has become 10% weaker.

Firearm Mechanism has been adjusted.

In-Water Knock-Out

When a player is knocked out in water, they are not finished. They can still swim to the shore if time permits.

Place Name and Automatic Parachuting

Place names on maps will be displayed in three dimensions. Along with that, auto-jump with ping will be available to players.

Automatic Marking

Enemies hit will be marked so that other players in the team will be able to detect their opponents' location.

Others: Merit Level and Reporting Cheaters

Also Read Article Continues below

Players will once again be punished for team finishes and offensive chats. The receipts and reports that revolved around reporting cheaters have been improved.

BGIS Grand Finals live coverage, including points table and standings, can be found here!

Edited by Ashish Yadav