BGMI 1.8 update expected APK file size, features, changes, and more

The awaited BGMI 1.8 update is arriving soon and players are looking forward to trying out the new features. The update is expected to be released today, 14 January 2022.

Release time of 1.8 update on Android and iOS platforms (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The time of arrival on Android and iOS devices varies. The 1.8 update will arrive on Android devices between 12:30 pm IST and 8 pm IST. For iOS devices, the update will be released after 4:30 pm.

Note: The arrival of the update depends on the devices that players are using, and they are requested to wait patiently.

BGMI 1.8 update APK file size

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Stay tuned for the upcoming update & make sure to check out all the 1.8 updates here:



We have new features such as Classic mode improvements, the new map Aftermath, separating ranked/unranked modes, and a new 8v8 arena map Santorini!

The APK file size of the update has not been revealed by official sources. However, players can expect it to be around the sizes mentioned below:

Compact APK file: 600 MB to 700 MB

Normal APK file: 900 MB to 1 GB

Release time and size of the PUBG Mobile 1.8 update (Image via PUBG Mobile/Discord)

As always, the update sizes will differ between Android and iOS devices. The information can be derived from the official sizes of the PUBG Mobile update given below:

Android Update Size – 710 MB

iOS Update Size – 1.73 GB

Note: The APK file size will only be accessible once the update rolls out, and players will have to wait longer for it.

Expected features of the 1.8 update

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Stay tuned for the big update on January 14th!



Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home, Exclusively in Theaters NOW! 📽️



See Spider-Man Swing Into The Zone in NYC on January 12!

Taking a hint from the PUBG Mobile update, the following features can be expected in the latest BGMI update:

Mobile gamers can enjoy Spiderman-themed game modes in Erangel and Livik.

Players can enjoy a Classic mode called Aftermath.

The new recall feature will allow players to recall fallen teammates.

Players can now pay to acquire supplies from supply shops around the battle royale maps.

