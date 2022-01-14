BGMI 1.8 update expected APK file size, features, changes, and more

The awaited BGMI 1.8 update is arriving soon and players are looking forward to trying out the new features. The update is expected to be released today, 14 January 2022.
The time of arrival on Android and iOS devices varies. The 1.8 update will arrive on Android devices between 12:30 pm IST and 8 pm IST. For iOS devices, the update will be released after 4:30 pm.
Note: The arrival of the update depends on the devices that players are using, and they are requested to wait patiently.
BGMI 1.8 update APK file size
The APK file size of the update has not been revealed by official sources. However, players can expect it to be around the sizes mentioned below:
- Compact APK file: 600 MB to 700 MB
- Normal APK file: 900 MB to 1 GB
As always, the update sizes will differ between Android and iOS devices. The information can be derived from the official sizes of the PUBG Mobile update given below:
- Android Update Size – 710 MB
- iOS Update Size – 1.73 GB
Note: The APK file size will only be accessible once the update rolls out, and players will have to wait longer for it.
Expected features of the 1.8 update
Taking a hint from the PUBG Mobile update, the following features can be expected in the latest BGMI update:
- Mobile gamers can enjoy Spiderman-themed game modes in Erangel and Livik.
- Players can enjoy a Classic mode called Aftermath.
- The new recall feature will allow players to recall fallen teammates.
- Players can now pay to acquire supplies from supply shops around the battle royale maps.
