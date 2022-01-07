Top 3 Free Fire features fans would love to see in BGMI in 2022

Android and iOS platforms are dominated by Free Fire and BGMI, currently two of the most popular battle royale titles. They are both considered to be competitors of one another and have common features that fans thoroughly enjoy.

BGMI and Free Fire also have several differences that make the games unique in their own ways. Here are some of the unique features of Free Fire that mobile gamers would like to enjoy in BGMI.

Free Fire features that BGMI fans would like in the game

1) More in-game events

New Age is one of the many events that is being hosted by Garena (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire is famous for hosting several in-game events that are appreciated by fans. Be it Top Up events or collaborations, the battle royale game is always coming up with new occasions for celebration.

BGMI, on the other hand, has very few collaborations. Krafton can take a hint from Garena and host more events to become even more popular in the genre.

2) Weapon skins

Gun skins are one of the most attractive items in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)

BGMI already has weapon skins, but they do not improve the statistics of the guns. Free Fire gun skins, on the other hand, are stylish and improve the performance of the guns.

When one attribute of a gun gets enhanced, another gets reduced. BGMI players can use weapons skins to mix and match the statistics of guns that they are keen on improving.

3) Shields inspired by gloo walls

BGMI can introduce gloo walls in the gameplay (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gloo walls are one of the major utilities of Free Fire. These are temporary shields that players use to block enemy fire for some time.

Unfortunately, BGMI has no such utility that players can use to block the attack of enemies. Hence, to preserve the realistic aspect of the game, Krafton can introduce temporary shields inspired by gloo walls.

Note: This article is not in a particular order and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

