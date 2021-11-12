Top 5 Free Fire gloo wall skins of all time

Garena Free Fire is one of the most-played battle royale shooters on mobiles. The reason behind the astonishing recognition it has received is the distinctiveness it brings to the table.

Gloo walls are among the features that exclusively belong to Free Fire. Players can throw gloo wall grenades in matches to deploy a temporary shield against damage from in-game opponents.

The developers have also introduced plenty of skins for gloo walls that users can equip before dropping into matches. These cosmetic items often make it to Free Fire via special events or collaborations.

Interestingly, gloo wall skins often make the Free Fire shields more attractive and provide a premium feel.

Garena Free Fire: Five most awesome gloo wall skins of all time

5) Nuclear Bunker

The Nuclear Bunker skin in Free Fire (Image via Roar Gaming/YouTube)

Description:

"Keep all offensives out! Hopefully."

Most items part of Free Fire are bright-colored, stylish, and somewhat unrealistic. The Nuclear Bunker skin is an exception as it flaunts a realistic military-themed design.

The nuclear design on the front seems quite superb and enhances the overall look of the gloo wall skin.

4) Death Guardian

The Death Guardian skin in Free Fire (Image via Roar Gaming/YouTube)

In-game description:

"Guards of Oblivion."

For connoisseurs of gloo wall skins, Death Guardian is among the fan-favorites. The popular skin features a guardian mask with a blend of golden and gray colors.

3) Spikey Spine

The Spikey Spine skin in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

In-game description:

"What could that progress bar mean?"

Spikey Spine was recently re-introduced in Free Fire through the Diwali Pass, which has ended. The Legendary grayish skin has purplish-pink spikes that give it a unique look.

2) Cobra Strike

The Cobra Strike skin in Free Fire (Image via Roar Gaming/YouTube)

In-game description:

"Guardian with fangs."

Due to its design, the Cobra Strike skin always finds a place in the list of best Free Fire gloo walls. Its frame incorporates a snakehead that provides a menacing yet beautiful look to the cosmetic.

The developers introduced the red-colored gloo wall via the Cobra Party event as one of the primary rewards.

1) Taunting Dino

The Taunting Dino skin in Free Fire (Image via Roar Gaming/YouTube)

Description:

"Make your smile the last thing your enemies see."

Users can spot plenty of dinosaur-inspired items in Free Fire. There are fan-favorite Dino bundles that everyone loves, and the Taunting Dino skin falls into this category.

The dinosaur-themed gloo wall skin was introduced as part of Free Fire's Draw a Dino event way in August 2020 and became instantly popular.

It has a logo on the front that reads:

"Ha! Hit Meeeeee!"

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer