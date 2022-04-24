Top 5 Free Fire gun skins of Legendary rarity

Garena Free Fire players get a plethora of options in terms of weapons. Furthermore, despite being a low-end game, it offers an array of customizations that help them change the looks of several items, and weapons are among them.

Apart from using a specific weapon for a particular combat situation, users can equip unique skins to enhance their prowess. Free Fire's variety further makes it exciting for gamers to use new weapon skins, be it the regular one or the Legendary level.

Most potent skins in Garena Free Fire with Legendary rarity (April 2022)

Generally, players can spot new Legendary guns every month via special events. As of April 2022, here's a look at the most helpful gun skins available in the original game and the MAX variant:

1) AUG - Cyber Bounty Hunter

Attributes:

Accuracy: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Range: -

In-game description:

"Join the battle. Be the legend!"

Availability: Crates in the Armory section (each crate costs 40 diamonds)

The AUG is one of the best medium-range weapons in the game. According to some users, it is also among the most powerful assault rifles. Thus, with specific weapon skins, this firearm becomes deadlier.

The Cyber Bounty Hunter is a Chrono-themed Legendary AUG skin that boasts futuristic looks and focuses on enhancing its short-range capabilities. Thus, this item is impressive in close-quarter combat.

2) AWM - Duke Swallowtail

Attributes:

Magazine: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Reload: -

In-game description:

"Take them out like a gentleman"

Availability: Crates in the Armory section (each crate costs 40 diamonds)

The AWM is an airdrop-exclusive weapon hard to get in matches. However, once players acquire it, they can easily score one-shot or two-shot kills without much effort.

Any AWM skin makes this excellent sniper even better, thanks to enhanced capabilities in a Garena Free Fire game. Thus, the red-colored Duke Swallowtail skin is a must-have if users are looking for Legendary AWM skins.

3) PRAFAL - Flames Undying

Attributes:

Damage: ++

Armor Penetration: +

Magazine: -

In-game description:

"Long live the Legend"

Availability: In the Incubator till May 26, 2022

The PARAFAL is a decent AR that gamers can easily obtain in matches. Thus, it makes sense if they go for a Parafal skin in Garena Free Fire, as they will get to use the same more frequently during battles.

If players can afford to participate in an Incubator, they can consider participating in the current one that features as many as four Legendary PARAFAl skins. Among them is Flames Undying skin, impressive for medium ranges.

4) PRAFAL - Firespark Undying

Attributes:

Accuracy: ++

Rate of Fire: +

Magazine: -

In-game description:

"Long live the Legend"

Availability: In the Incubator till May 26, 2022

The Firespark Undying PARAFAL is another Legendary skin available in the ongoing Free Fire Incubator. Like the previous entry, this item also boasts an impressive design.

The attributes make Firespark Undying PARAFAL a deadlier close-range weapon than its base version.

5) Vector - Aquablaze Wrath

Attributes:

Damage: +

Range: ++

Reload Speed: -

In-game description:

"Don't mess with Mother Nature."

Availability:

Crates in the Armory section (each crate costs 40 diamonds)

in the Armory section (each crate costs 40 diamonds) Moco Store

Vector - Aquablaze Wrath is one of the most impressive Legendary gun skins in Garena Free Fire in terms of designs. It comes in the akimbo (dual wield) style, with one gun in icy blue and the other in a fiery design.

Moreover, the Aquablaze Wrath is a formidable medium-range Legendary Vector skin with its high range and damage ratings. However, the decrease in the reload speed is a letdown.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Free Fire is currently banned in India as of February 2022, so gamers should download the MAX variant.

Edited by Ravi Iyer