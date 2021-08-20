Top 5 Free Fire pets who deserve more recognition

There is an assortment of character companions that Free Fire offers. Users get to choose suitable pets for their characters from the in-game store. Most of these companions possess unique abilities that are tactically potent.

Each pet in Free Fire either has no ability or has a distinct skill that comes in handy under specific circumstances.

There is a pet like Falco that assists gamers in having an early jump advantage. On the other hand, a companion like Ottero helps in EP gain.

Many pets in Free Fire often go unnoticed and deserve far more recognition than they receive.

Free Fire: The most underrated pets that deserve more validation

5) Poring

Poring - Stitch and Patch (Image via Free Fire)

Poring is among the adorable pets in Free Fire but often goes unnoticed. His ability Stitch and Patch helps enhance the durability of helmets and armor: the durability increases by one every three seconds.

At the first level of Stich and Patch, Poring protects the level one helmet and armor. To increase the protection of level three armor and helmet, players can upgrade the skill's level to three (pet level seven).

4) Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox - Well Fed (Image via Free Fire)

In Free Fire Spirit Fox can easily make it to the list of most elegant pets with flying colors. Well Fed is this elegant Free Fire pet's skill that benefits the players through HP restoration.

Gamers can restore their HP whenever they use a health pack in a game. At the first skill level of Spirit Fox, the pet can restore as much as four additional HP, which gamers can enhance to 10 at skill level three.

3) Moony

Moony - Paranormal Protection (Image via Free Fire)

Moony is the alien pet of Free Fire which has the Paranormal Protection skill. Its skill helps in reducing the acquired damage when the players engage in any interaction countdown like using health equipment, repairing, etc.

Moony's ability at its first level decreases the damage accumulation by 20%. Gamers can further improve the capability of Paranormal Protection to 35% at the third skill level.

2) Night Panther

Night Panther - Weight Training (Image via Free Fire)

Night Panther has an underrated skill called Weight Training which players can use to enhance the inventory space.

At its base level, Weight Training increases users' inventory space by as much as 15. The inventory space can further be expanded to 45 at skill level three.

1) Dreki

Dreki - Dragon Glare (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire's adorable little dragon, Dreki, has a unique ability known as Dragon Glare. This skill helps detect the enemies that use medkits within a range of 10m at the base level.

The skill lasts for three seconds, but gamers can improve its capability to make Dragon Glare last five seconds. At level three of skill, the detection range also increases to a 30m radius.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

