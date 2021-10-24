Top 5 Free Fire pets to get under 700 diamonds after OB30 update

Many players often ignore pets while dropping in a Garena Free Fire Match. However, such pets prove essential in the game with the extra advantage they bring to the table. Each pet, except a few, has a unique skill regarding a specific aspect of the game.

Therefore, one should choose an appropriate pet for themselves after reading about its ability carefully. Free Fire provides a long lineup of pets in the store from which players can choose. Players can avoid Kitty and Mechanical Pup as both have no skill.

Users should top-up their wallets before making any wallets, as most pets cost 699 diamonds.

The best pets in Free Fire that players can get below 700 diamonds after the recent update

5) Beaston

Beaston - Helping Hands (Image via Free Fire)

Price - 699

It is better to have an enhanced throwing capability than usual as players can use Gloo Wall, smoke, flashbang, and lethal grenades for farther distances. Beaston has a skill called Helping Hands, which enhances the range of throwables.

At the first level of Helping Hands, the range shoots up by 10%, while users can maximize it to 30% at the third pet.

4) Ottero

Ottero - Double Blubber (Image via Free Fire)

Price - 699 diamonds

EP in Free Fire helps players gain HP over some time through decomposition. Therefore, it is pretty advantageous for players to earn free EP and Ottero's Double Blubber helps.

Double Blubber assists players with an EP gain whenever they use healing equipment. At level 1, players can gain as much as 35% EP gain of recovered HP, while the same shoots up to 65% at skill level 3.

3) Falco

Falco - Skyline Spree (Image via Free Fire)

Price - 699 diamonds

It is crucial to score kills and get enough time to loot with an early landing, and players can redeem a similar advantage using Falco. The flying Free Fire pet enhances the gliding (upon skydive), and diving (after the parachute opens) speeds by 15% and 25%, respectively.

Players can maximize both speeds similarly to 45% and 50% at the max skill level. However, users should remember that Falco has an application in Classic Battle Royale games.

2) Detective Panda

Detective Panda - Panda's Blessings (Image via Free Fire)

Price - 699 diamonds

Panda's Blessings is the name of the Free Fire's black and white bear pet's skill. The name is entirely appropriate in context to Detective Panda's skill as the adorable pet blesses the players with HP after each kill.

Players can get four HP per kill through the first level of Panda's Blessings, while the skill can restore 10 points per kill at the third skill level.

1) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor - Smooth Gloo (Image via Free Fire)

Price - 699 diamonds

Every Free Fire player is quite aware of the application of Gloo Walls in a match. Mr. Waggor helps players acquire a Gloo Wall grenade every 120 seconds, which can prove to be pretty helpful when players are out of the same.

Players can reduce the skill's 120-second duration by 20 seconds at the maximum level.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar