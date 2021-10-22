Top 5 tips to use Gloo Walls like professional players in Free Fire MAX

Gloo Walls have the primary purpose of defending against the enemies in Garena Free Fire MAX. However, players can use them for several other purposes in a match, whether to create a distraction or make a staircase to get to the unreachable spots.

Users who watch the Free Fire MAX content creators and professional players will often spot Gloo Wall tricks that they use. Although these tricks are difficult, any rookie player can master them by devoting enough time.

Free Fire MAX: Five best tips to use Gloo Walls like Pro Players

Here are the top-five tips that players should apply to master Gloo Walls in Free Fire MAX:

1) Use Gloo Walls wisely

A rock can be used as a cover (Image via Garena)

Players should refrain from using Gloo Walls if a natural cover is already available. The natural cover can be a giant rock, a broken wall, a building, or even an immovable vehicle. Therefore, the focus should be on benefitting from the surroundings rather than exploiting one's resources.

2) Timing and placement are crucial

Timing of deployment is important (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

When players encounter enemies who are approaching or firing at them, their first reaction should be to deploy a Gloo Wall. However, users should deploy the Gloo Wall in such a direction that they can avoid the damage.

The deployment timing is equally crucial because if players delay using a Gloo Wall for even a few seconds, their stay in Free Fire MAX could end at that exact moment.

3) 360° Gloo Wall trick

360° Gloo Wall trick (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

Most professional players use a 360° trick in Free Fire MAX that makes them surrounded by Gloo Walls from all sides. It is pretty hard to master and requires rigorous practice.

Pressing the Gloo Wall button rapidly while moving in a circular motion will do the trick. Players can easily survive multiple enemies using the 360° Gloo Wall.

4) Use a Gloo Wall while rushing or escaping

One can use Gloo Wall in Free Fire MAX to escape (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

Gloo Wall is beneficial whenever players are low on health as they can deploy the same to regain some HP. They can also use the Gloo Walls to escape a scene whenever players feel outnumbered.

Gamers can use multiple Gloo Walls as a distraction to escape the scene. Aditionally, players can use a similar trick for rushing as they can deceive foes by deploying multiple Gloo Walls while rushing on them in Free Fire MAX.

5) Use as stairs

Gloo Walls (Image via TITANIUM LIVE/YouTube)

When Gloo Walls are deployed vertically, they can stack together to form a stair of walls. Players can use such stairs to get to the unreachable spots by hopping on the vertical Gloo Walls. Therefore, they can benefit from having high ground using the Gloo Wall staircase.

This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

