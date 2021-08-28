What's Free Fire 360° gloo wall trick? Complete guide for beginners

One of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform is Free Fire, and it features several distinguishing characteristics that set it apart from competitors. The title is pretty competitive, and there’s always a keen desire among players to win and become the best.

There is a multitude of factors that have an impact on the performance of individuals. One of them is the appropriate usage of utility items like the gloo wall grenade. Here’s a guide on the 360-degree gloo wall trick.

Details of 360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire and how users can do it

The gloo wall is regarded as one of the most essential utilities in Free Fire because it can provide players with immediate cover.

In the 360° gloo wall trick, the primary intention is to quickly surround themselves with gloo walls. It can help gamers in various situations, such as reviving their teammates or evading foes.

Here are a few tips that can help players achieve that:

Sensitivity

General sensitivity should be set at higher levels (Image via Free Fire)

It is recommended that players set their “General” sensitivity to a high value, as this will allow them to move their screens at a much faster rate than with a lower setting.

Aside from this, users should not change any of the other sensitivity settings in Free Fire because they do not affect the process of placing the gloo walls.

Placement/Aim

The placement of the gloo walls by gamers is another crucial factor to consider during the match. They must position the grenade close to them while simultaneously aiming at the ground to perform the 360° gloo wall trick:

The crosshair of the players should be close to them and facing the ground (Image via OP GAMEPLAY)

Consequently, the gloo wall grenades would be placed close to them as they attempt this trick.

Practice

Nothing comes easily without practice. So, it is recommended that users spend some time on the training island honing their gloo wall skills before going ahead and playing ranked matches.

As a result, they will have a firm grasp on the usage of these utilities in Free Fire. This would undoubtedly improve their ability to make use of this utility item.

Edited by Ravi Iyer