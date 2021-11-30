Top 5 Free Fire tips for beginners to aim better

Precision is rewarded in Free Fire. Being able to land headshots makes the game much easier. Opponents go down faster, the K/D ratio is always high, and a Booyah is guaranteed.

While this all sounds well and good, achieving it will take some time. There are numerous factors to take into consideration and practice plays a huge role. Nevertheless, by following a few tips, beginners will be able to aim better in-game.

Top 5 tips that beginners can follow to improve their accuracy in Free fire

1) Master drag rotation

Drag rotation is a simple skill to pick up but hard to master. While some aspects of this skill depend on in-game sensitivity settings, the user plays a major role. This trick can be used in both long and close-range engagements in Free Fire.

Once mastered, players will be able to move around and still land headshots with ease. Despite the learning curve being steep, there is no better alternative in-game.

2) Obtain scope attachments for weapons

Aiming down sight is one of the fastest ways to improve accuracy in-game. Players get a closer look at their opponents, which allows them to easily aim for the head while shooting.

Sadly, not all of Free Fire's in-game weapons can be attached with a scope. Beginners should avoid using those weapons as maintaining high accuracy may not be possible.

3) Get to high ground for better shooting angles

When engaging a target in Free Fire, securing the high ground is vital. Players will be more accurate with their shots due to clear shooting angles. Additionally, due to opponents being on low-ground, most shots fired will miss the player.

During the late-game, shooting from the high ground will be hugely beneficial. With the help of scope, players will be able to easily eliminate the competition, while being in a safe position themselves.

4) Aim for the upper torso

A good way to practice aiming in Free Fire is to focus fire on the upper torso region. This will ensure that shots don't miss their target. Additionally, players will even learn how to control recoil.

While this will not do as much damage as a headshot, players will learn to be disciplined in combat. Over time, this technique can be tweaked to eventually increased number of headshots.

5) Use characters that help with accuracy and weapon stability

Note: The abilities are at the characters' maximum level.

Certain characters with abilities in Free Fire can help with aim and recoil. While they won't drastically improve the player's skill, they can be used to gain an advantage in combat.

Free Fire Character Dasha's "Partying on' ability reduces the rate of recoil buildup and maximum recoil by 10%. This will allow players to maintain a steady stream of fire without losing out on accuracy.

Laura's "Sharp Shooter" ability improves the player's accuracy at any range. When being scoped in, an additional 35% accuracy bonus will be granted to players. This comes in handy when using snipers or engaging enemies who are at long range.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

