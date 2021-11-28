Top 5 Free Fire tips for beginners to push rank without camping

The moment players step into rank mode in Free Fire, things become intense. Bots are gradually replaced with players, skill-gap increases and the competition is much more challenging. Securing a Booyah is starting to become problematic.

Most beginners choose to camp and play it passively. This enables them to reach the end zones sometimes. However, players don't earn that many points by camping in-game. Without getting eliminations, climbing rank tiers are going to be slow.

Although the task may seem impossible, players can push rank without camping. By following a few tips and tricks, beginners will be dominating the battlefield in no time and securing Booyahs.

Follow these tips to get better at Free Fire rank mode without camping

5) Pay attention to the surroundings

Paying attention to the surrounding area is essential. Knowing where the enemy is at all times is vital to success. If players keep track of opponents within their area, it will be more accessible to counter-attack would-be attackers.

4) Keep moving and looting

After players land and loot the area, they should mark a new location on the mini-map and rotate. During this rotation, any useful loot found along the way should be picked up. The importance of good loot and supplies in Free Fire cannot be overstated.

3) Learn how to use gloo walls for basic defence

Instinctively, most players will look for hard cover when being shot at. While this is acceptable while playing against bots, gloo walls will have to be used in rank mode. Although this can get confusing at first, they become second nature in Free Fire with enough practice.

2) Stay on high ground when the safe zone shrinks

When the safe zone is about to shrink, players need to ensure that they are on high ground. This has numerous benefits. They'll be able to see nearby enemies rotating clearly, fire at opponents with ease, and fight back anyone who tries to rush at them.

1) Don't play too aggressively

While camping is not the best tactic to employ, neither is playing too aggressively. Underestimating the opponent and charging in head first will not end well. Players need to take things slow and only engage in fights when they have the advantage.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

