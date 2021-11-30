Top 5 Free Fire tips for surviving hot drop fights in the early game

Hot drop fights are some of the most challenging in Free Fire. As soon as players land, they are locked in combat with their opponents. There are only two ways in which this ends - getting an elimination or getting eliminated.

While the latter is the most common outcome for most players, there are ways to avoid it. By following a few simple tips and tricks, surviving a hot drop will become second nature in-game.

Follow these simple tips to become a survival experts in Free Fire

5) Land as quick as possible

Landing as quickly as possible is key to survival in Free Fire. If opponents manage to land first, they will undoubtedly get the upper hand. This will complicate the hot drop and make it harder to survive.

Players can use Falco's "Skyline Spree" ability to land faster to ensure the quickest landing possible. This should allow them to get the upper hand during the early game phase.

4) Try to spot the preferred weapon during the landing phase

One of the most important things to do while hot dropping is to look for weapons. Rather than looking for guns after landing, players can sweep the area for weapons while landing, saving a lot of time and effort.

Additionally, such Free Fire players will acquire a weapon faster than their opponents, allowing them to use it for aggressive gameplay or defensively.

3) Beware of third-parties

Third-parties are a danger in Free Fire. Rather than engage opponents outright, they wait in the shadows. Once a fight breaks out nearby, and both parties are low on health, these enemies then strike and claim their prize.

Players need to be wary of third-party engagements in hot drop zones. After defeating an opponent, they should fall back into hard-cover or build gloo walls as a precaution.

2) Enter structures to avoid being caught in the open

In hot drop areas like Command Post, players should avoid staying in the open. Opponents proficient with snipers will be able to focus fire and get a quick elimination.

Moving from house to house is the safest option. Bullets cannot penetrate hard-cover, and the enemy is unlikely to give chase in fear of being counter-attacked.

1) Rotate out of the area if things get too challenging

Surviving a hot drop in Free Fire is not easy. If things are starting to get a little too challenging, players should rotate out of the area. It's better to leave alive than to get eliminated within two minutes of the match starting.

Rotating out of the area should be easy. All players have to do is stick to cover and avoid being spotted. If done correctly, they will be able to make it out without any problems.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha