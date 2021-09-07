Top 5 games like Free Fire with better graphics and gameplay

To enjoy a version of Free Fire with great graphics, players will have to wait for the release of Free Fire Max. The Google Play Store offers many alternatives that players can try out. As long as Free Fire Max is under development, Indian mobile gamers can check out the games below.

Free Fire enthusiasts should explore the games in the following list

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India has way better graphics than Free Fire. Realistic gameplay makes this Battle Royale title even more exciting, and players can download it from here.

Instead of 50 players, 100 players land on an island on their quest for survival. The matches last for around 20 minutes, depending on survival time.

2) Call of Duty Mobile - Season 5: In Deep Water

COD Mobile is applauded for its immersive sound effects and excellent graphics. Instead of cartoonish graphics like Free Fire, the game has more realistic graphics that players can enjoy.

There are two main modes in this game that players can enjoy – Multiplayer and Battle Royale. Players can download the game from here.

3) Hero Hunters

The heroes featured in this game will surely remind players of Free Fire. Mobile gamers can take their pick from over 100 heroes offered by Hero Hunters.

Players have the option to take part in Daily Events, Survival mode, Gauntlet mode, etc. The graphics in this title are animated and will be more appealing to kids.

4) Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk Shooter

Players can create their own clans and engage in combat like they built guilds in Free Fire. The game comes with 3D characters and a maps modeling feature.

The best aspect of the game is that it is optimized for low-end devices. Players can click here to download the game with a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

5) Overkill 3

The game's theme may be very different from the Garena classic but is surely worth engaging in. Players can click the link here to download the game.

The futuristic game has console-quality graphics and revolves around shooting and survival. The game also hosts daily events like Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to their preference.

Edited by Srijan Sen