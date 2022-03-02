Top 5 Garena Free Fire female characters to unlock in March 2022

Garena's popular BR shooter Free Fire is unique due to its gameplay, flaunting many exciting features and characters. The characters in Free Fire boast a variety of abilities that perform different functions and provide specific power-ups.

These abilities bring RPG-like elements to the game while making it a more strategy-based BR shooter. However, the difference in the strength of certain character skills has turned Free Fire into a pay-to-win game, with players needing specific characters to claim more victories easily.

Characters like Alok, K, Chrono, and Skyler are among the most preferred options in Free Fire. However, many female characters in the game are quite strong and deserve more attention, and such characters also provide an excellent balance to character combinations.

Best female characters in Garena Free Fire (March 2022)

5) Kapella

Kapella's ability, Healing Song (Image via Garena)

Ability - Healing Song (Passive)

Price - 499 diamonds/8000 gold coins

Players can use Kapella to improve their healing capabilities during a match, as her passive ability enhances the effects of both health items and healing skills by 10%. Kapella also allows users to help their downed allies by snipping their HP loss by 20%.

4) Clu

Clu's ability, Tracing Steps (Image via Garena)

Ability - Tracing Steps (Active)

Cooldown - 75 seconds

Price - 499 diamonds/8000 gold coins

Players often face difficulties while spotting an enemy on the battlefield, but locating them is critical to having the upper hand. Clu's active ability assists in finding opponents within 50m (for five seconds). However, the ability only works if enemy players are not prone or crouching.

3) Dasha

Dasha's ability, Partying On (Image via Garena)

Ability - Partying On (Passive)

Price - 499 diamonds/8000 gold coins

Players often receive some damage in a match by falling from a building, which can be a fatal setback as it slows down the characters due to required recovery.

Dasha helps in reducing the fall damage and recovery time by 30% and 60%, respectively. In addition to that, gamers also receive a reduction in minimum recoil and rate of recoil buildup by 6% each.

2) A124

A124's ability, Thrill of Battle (Image via Garena)

Ability - Thrill of Battle (Active)

Cooldown - 10 seconds

Price - 399 diamonds/6000 gold coins

There are many underrated characters in Free Fire, and A124 is one of them. A124 doesn't boast a fan-following like Alok and K, but she is ideal for the rush playstyle. Her skill, "Thrill of Battle," provides a boost in conversion rates that can transform 20 EP to HP within four seconds.

Needless to say, the conversion boost is pretty helpful in close-quarter combat situations.

1) Xayne

Xayne's ability, Xtreme Encounter (Image via Garena)

Ability - Xtreme Encounter (Active)

Cooldown - 150 seconds

Price - 499 diamonds/8000 gold coins

In Free Fire, Xayne is arguably the best female character because of her temporary HP boost. Her active ability has a duration of 15 seconds and users receive 80 HP that decays over time. Hence, Xayne is a brilliant option when players adopt an attacking gameplay strategy.

Besides the temporary HP boost, users also deal increased damage of 80% to gloo walls or shields.

Note: The character abilities listed are at the first level, and this list solely reflects the author's opinions.

