Top 5 Garena Free Fire gun skins before OB32 version

Everyone is aware of the customization options that Garena Free Fire provides. One can upgrade the looks and capabilities of items like weapons, pets, and characters. Hence, gamers can purchase upgradeable weapon designs to receive the modified attributes.

There is a specific section for weapon skins in Free Fire that one can use to acquire their desired collectibles using diamonds. Players can also use the Faded Wheel, Weapon Royale, Incubator, and special events to acquire gun skins. Moreover, every new patch brings various new skins.

The OB32 update is arriving in a few days, and fans will be able to grab new rewards. In the next section, players can find the current best gun skins before OB32 launches.

Garena Free Fire: The best weapon skins before the arrival of the OB32 patch update

1) Mini Uzi - Phoenix Knight

Attributes

Reload Speed: +

Magazine: ++

Accuracy: -

Prize - Unlockable through Weapon Royale (each spin costs 40 diamonds)

Mini Uzi is a decent weapon that belongs to the class of pistols. It is probably the most effective in its category due to its high mobility and rapid rate of fire. Due to the impressive attributes of the base weapon, one can use it in the scuffles interchangeably with some of the SMGs.

The Phoenix Knight skin for Mini Uzi, with its blue-colored design and smoke-like aura, seems like a must-have weapon skin. Players can get it right now from the Weapon Royale before the same becomes unavailable from that section.

2) GROZA - Golden Roar

Attributes

Damage: +

Range: ++

Magazine: -

Prize - Unlockable through Faded Wheel (eight spins with price starting from 9 diamonds and increasing in a pattern)

GROZA is arguably the best weapon in Free Fire's AR category due to its highly-balanced stats. It is operable at different ranges due to a controllable recoil pattern with decent damage and magazine.

Using the Golden Roar skin for GROZA will help players excel in longer-range battles. Moreover, the gold-colored VFX pattern and the design of a lion make it equally desirable before the OB32 update arrives.

3) SCAR - Megalodon Alpha (Evo Gun)

Attributes

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Reload Speed: -

Prize - Unlockable through Faded Wheel (eight spins with price starting from 9 diamonds and increasing in a pattern)

SCAR is among the most used guns in Free Fire, and rightly so. The balanced AR is an excellent medium-range weapon that boasts a good rate of fire and relatively low recoil.

The red-colored Evo Gun skin, Megalodon Alpha, is currently available through the Faded Wheel. It provides various upgradeable and customizable options, which makes it quite unmissable.

4) AK - Flaming Red

Attributes

Range: +

Damage: ++

Magazine: -

Prize - Unlockable through Weapon Loot Crates (each crate costs 40 diamonds)

AK is one of the most popular weapons in the game, and its skins are the most desired items in Free Fire. Blue Flame Draco skin is one such example that has amassed a cult-like fan following.

"AK - Flaming Red" is another popular weapon skin that users should purchase before the OB32 update arrives. The skin boasts a flame-like VFX with the use of red color.

5) AUG - Cyber Bounty Hunter

Attributes

Accuracy: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Range: -

Prize - Unlockable through Weapon Loot Crates (each crate costs 40 diamonds)

AUG is the best AR in Free Fire after GROZA as it flaunts pretty brilliant attributes. However, the gun tends to become ineffective with an increase in distance, and hence, most of the mid-range battles are more suitable for AUG.

The modified attributes of Cyber Bounty Hunter skin make AUG a superior weapon for close-range fights. Moreover, the mix of neon purplish pink and blue colors with futuristic VFX makes it one of the best gun skins in the game.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by R. Elahi