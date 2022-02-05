Top 5 Garena Free Fire MAX characters that can be purchased with 8000 coins in 2022

Everyone is aware of the variety and diversity of choices players get in the characters' line-up of Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is not easy and practical for every user to acquire the strongest characters in the game as most of the famous options come with a price tag of hundreds of diamonds.

Therefore, users who cannot afford to pay a hefty amount of diamonds for characters like Alok, K, Chrono, Wukong, and Skyler, should consider other options. There are plenty of character abilities in Free Fire MAX that gamers can unlock using gold coins acquired by playing matches.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. The abilities listed are at the first level of each Free Fire MAX character, and users can upgrade them with memory fragments.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The best characters with a price tag of 8000 gold coins

5) Kapella

Kapella in the store (Image via Garena)

Ability (Passive): Healing Song — Kapella offers a 10% increase in the effects of healing skills and items. Allies can also avail of a 20% reduction in the HP loss when downed. However, the effects do not stack.

Kapella suits the players who play the role of medics in their teams, and they can provide support to allies or enhance their healing capabilities. Kapella is also a decent Free Fire MAX character to use in a character combination with Dimitri.

4) Dasha

Dasha in the store (Image via Garena)

Ability (Passive): Partying On — Dasha allows users to reduce damage and recovery time in case of falls by 30% and 60%, respectively. Apart from that, the maximum recoil and recoil buildup rate is also snipped by 6%.

Recoil is crucial in aiming and controlling a weapon in Free Fire MAX. Hence, Dasha is a pretty underrated character in the game that allows users to handle a gun, and the enhanced capabilities in case of falls are an additional benefit.

3) Xayne

Xayne in the store (Image via Garena)

Ability (Active): Xtreme Encounter — One can activate a temporary HP boost of 80 points by clicking the ability button. The HP attained will decay within a 15-second duration.

In addition to the HP Boost, users will enhance the damage with shields or gloo walls by 80%.

Cooldown: 150 seconds

Xayne's temporary HP boost helps users adopt an aggressive strategy on the battlefield. Players can use the extra HP cushion while rushing on the opponents or surviving a close-quarter combat situation.

2) D-bee

D-bee in the store (Image via Garena)

Ability (Passive): Bullet Beats — Whenever players fire while moving, their movement speed and accuracy boost by 5% and 20%.

An increase in agility and accuracy is a massive benefit that one can have on the battlefield. Hence, D-bee is an excellent primary character for users who cannot spend diamonds. The passive ability character is also vital to any character combination in Free Fire MAX.

1) Jota

Jota in the store (Image via Garena)

Ability (Passive): Sustained Raids — Gamers will recover in terms of HP whenever they successfully shoot the enemies. Moreover, a confirmed knockdown will allow a 10% HP recovery.

"Sustained raids" is helpful for any user who doesn't hold back and engages in every possible fight on the battlefield. Jota is easily one of the strongest Passive ability characters in Free Fire and its MAX variant.

