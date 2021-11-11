Top 5 Gloo Walls skins in Free Fire including Booyah Day skin

Gloo Wall is a unique feature in Garena Free Fire that players won't find in other battle royale shooters. One can use a Gloo Wall grenade to get instant cover from foes making it one of the most tactically crucial items in Free Fire.

Much like other elements of the game, Gloo Walls are customizable. Garena has added Gloo Wall skins in the game through collabs, festivals, special events and more.

On November 10, 2021, a new event called Booyah Wish brought a brand new Gloo Wall skin to Free Fire. Here's a look at the best Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire.

The best Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire after the inclusion of "Booyah Day"

5) Death Guardian

Death Guardian skin (Image via Roar Gaming/YouTube)

In-game description:

"Guards of Oblivion."

Death Guardian is a fan-favorite Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire solely due to its design. The Gloo Wall skin has a guardian mask on the front with golden and gray colors. In addition to the design, the build and structure of the Death Guardian Gloo Wall also seem to cover a much wider area after deployment.

4) Booyah Day

Booyah Day skin (Image via Free Fire)

In-game description:

"Let them know who's gonna be the final man standing"

Booyah Day is a recent addition to the lineup of Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire. Booyah Day features a unique gold-black design with Booyah written on the front.

The latest skin is available as part of the Booyah Wish event, where players can acquire it by using the Wish mechanic (each Wish costs 20 diamonds). There are other items in the prize pool making it quite difficult to procure the new Gloo Wall skin.

3) Spikey Spine

Spikey Spine (Image via Free Fire)

In-game description:

"What could that progress bar mean?"

Like Booyah Day, Spikey Spine is another recent addition to Free Fire, introduced via the Diwali Pass. The Spikey Spine skin is now unavailable due to the lapsing of the Diwali Pass event.

The Gloo Wall skin has unique purplish-pink spikes on the front that enhance its futuristic look.

2) Cobra Strike

Cobra Strike skin (Image via Roar Gaming/YouTube)

In-game description:

"Guardian with fangs."

Cobra Strike is arguably the most well designed Free Fire Gloo Wall skin ever. Seamlessly incorporating a snake into the wall's frame, the developers outdid themselves with this skin. Garena introduced the menacing skin to the game through the Cobra Party event as a primary reward.

1) Plan Bermuda

Plan Bermuda (Image via Roar Gaming/YouTube)

In-game description:

"Join the resistance!"

Garena's Money Heist collaboration brought various bundles, emotes, and many other items to Free Fire. Plan Bermuda was a part of the collaboration and became an instant hit.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Danyal Arabi