Top 5 gun skins with coolest animated effects in Free Fire

Weapon skins are among the most in-demand items in Garena Garena Free Fire, mainly due to their looks and enhanced stats. The rarity, performance, and visual appeal of guns also rise with an increase in their price.

There are plenty of firearm skins with VFX that enhance the basic design. In addition to the aesthetic feel, weapon skins with animated effects also upgrade the base weapon in terms of stats.

Free Fire: Great gun skins with beautiful animated effects

1) M1014 - Underground Howl

The M1014 - Underground Howl (Image via Free Fire)

Loot crate - 40 diamonds

Introduced in the Indonesian server way back in 2018, Underground Howl M1014 is undoubtedly one of the best shotgun skins in the game. The M1014 skin is designed to indicate the fiery effects of flames.

There is a significant increase in damage while the magazine capacity also gets enhanced. Although the firing rate of the base weapon takes a toll, players can efficiently execute one-shot kills.

2) SVD - Swordsman Legends

The SVD - Swordsman Legends (Image via Free Fire)

Loot crate - 40 diamonds

It will not be a big revelation to say that Swordsman Legends SVD is the most visually pleasing skin. The gun's design mixes red, gold, and pinkish-purple colors with a pink wheel-like effect that circles the trigger.

Swordsman Legends SVD provides a boost in damage and magazine capacity. However, the gun's accuracy decreases, making it a decent weapon for expert snipers in Free Fire.

3) Kar98K - The Executioner

The Kar98K - The Executioner (Image via Free Fire)

Loot crate - 40 diamonds

The Executioner skin is a legendary version of the Kar98K introduced during the Weapon Royale in March. The Executioner Kar98K boasts a great design that uses colors like red and gold with flames and smokey VFX.

The Kar98K skin gets a greater range with enhanced armor penetration in comparison to the base weapon. However, the movement speed becomes a bit sluggish.

4) AK - Blue Flame Draco

The AK - Blue Flame Draco (Image via YouTube/Ankur Sharma)

Loot crate - The gun skin is not available in the store right now.

AK's Blue Flame Draco skin has been in demand since its removal from Free Fire. The blue dragon-like AK skin is a fan favorite and is a sound weapon for medium-range fights. However, the demand for Blue Flame Draco increased due to its design and VFX of icy blue dragon skin.

Garena introduced the Blue Flame Draco AK in October 2020 via Faded Wheel, and it can make a return to the game soon.

5) AUG - Cyber Bounty Hunter

The AUG - Cyber Bounty Hunter (Image via Free Fire)

Loot crate - 40 diamonds

Any list about Free Fire gun skins is incomplete without Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG due to the incredible design of the gun. The popular AUG skin has a futuristic appearance with purple-pink color and a hint of blue. Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG has animated effects of waves that circle the trigger.

In terms of stats, it has an enhanced rate of fire with an upgraded accuracy that makes Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG an excellent choice for medium and short-range scuffles.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

