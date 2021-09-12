Top 5 landing spots in Free Fire for rank pushers in September 2021

Contrary to popular belief, rank push in Free Fire is extremely tricky. Players need to outplay opponents' strategy and put forth their best gameplay to emerge as the last man/squad standing.

Competition becomes tougher as one ranks up the tiers in Free Fire. The higher one goes, securing a win becomes a hard nut to crack for most. However, certain trips can help gamers rank up easily, and one of them is to drop at favorable locations.

Free Fire: Drop on these locations to rank up easily

1) Brasilia

The location of this POI in Free Fire makes it one of the most favorable positions to land upon. Located at the exact center of the Purgatory, Brasilia is accessible from all corners of the map.

The location also boasts numerous buildings and structures, making it a great place to get good amounts of loot. Therefore, enemies will flock easily to this location. Gamers can take this opportunity to eliminate quite a few opponents to grab points to rank up the tiers.

2) Aden's Creek

The POI located on the southwestern front of the Bermuda Remastered map is great for gamers who prefer survival over elimination. Located at the edge of the map, it is comparatively safer, and only a few gamers drop at this point in Free Fire.

Gamers can get some decent loot from here and embark upon their journey to survive till the end of the match. The Hanger and the Factory POIs are located nearby. Hence, those who wish for some intense action can rotate to these locations and get kills.

3) Bayfront

A hotspot for intense action now and then, Bayfront is the ideal place for gamers who dare to go the distance. The POI has several structures to loot and hide in case of an enemy ambush. Snipers, too, can enjoy their time eliminating enemies from the inside of a hiding place.

Landing at this location requires exquisite gameplay skills and a perfect strategy. There is a fine line between a survivor and an eliminated gamer, and the ones who can differentiate between the two sides should drop here for rank push in Free Fire.

4) Command Post

The Command Post is located almost at the central part of the Kalahari map, making it one of the most popular places for rank push.

The location is accessible from all the points on the map, and the presence of several buildings ensures gamers get good loot. Enemies often rotate into this location, increasing the chances of getting proper eliminations.

5) Kota Tua

In terms of loot, Kota Tua will rank lower than the above-mentioned POIs. However, this location is extremely active, and gamers get the chance to encounter quite a several enemies.

Dropping into this location in Free Fire will reward gamers with decent loot. However, it is located between Cape Town and Pochinok. Therefore, gamers who land at these locations often flock towards Kota Tua. Hence, gamers can face the issue of being flanked from both ends.

This can also turn advantageous as gamers get the opportunity to eliminate quite a few enemies in a short span of time, making it easier to tank up.

