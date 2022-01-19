Top 5 legendary emotes to have in Free Fire after OB32 update

Players have seen many collectibles in Garena Free Fire, and emotes are among the most desired and popular in-game items. The quality and quantity of emotes have enhanced over time as Garena has introduced newer ones via most events.

Players can claim new emotes through top-ups and other means during collaborative or special in-game festivals. Legendary emotes introduced during such events are the most coveted items in the game but only arrive on rare occasions.

Garena Free Fire: Listing the best legendary emotes one should have

The OB32 patch update has been rolled out today, i.e., on January 19, 2022, and fans can expect the arrival of new emotes alongside other rewards in the coming days.

Here is the list of the top five legendary emotes to have in Free Fire after the OB32 update so that users should not miss out on them whenever they arrive:

1) Tea Time

In-game description:

"Relax after some head shots."

Animation: The character sits on a hologram of a table and chair and sips tea from the cup.

Tea Time has been one of the rarest emotes in the game that boasts one of the most intricate VFX. It was launched as a major reward of the prize pool way back in July 2020 via the Dual Wheel event.

2) Mythos Four

In-game description:

"The might of the Mythos Four"

Animation: The character uses a sword to break a rock, and upon shattering it into pieces, four mystical-looking holograms appear.

Garena introduced Mythos Four through Emote Party 2021. It has been one of the coolest-looking collectibles that boasts arguably the best VFX in the game.

3) Ground Punch

In-game description:

"Is that an earthquake?"

Animation: The character is shown to charge his punch and, upon reaching saturation, unleashes the electrifying punch into the ground.

The cobra VFX of the emote is one of the most glorious in the game that one can use to show off in a match. Like Mythos Four, Ground Punch was also a part of Emote Party 2021.

4) Eat my Dust

In-game description:

"Come See my new ride."

Animation: The in-game character flaunts their golden sports car by sitting on its bouncing bonnet.

It is another excellent emote that players can use to flaunt in front of opponents on the battlefield. Players saw the emote through Free Fire's "Graffiti Top Up" event as a 500-diamond top-up reward.

5) I'm Rich

In-game description:

"The greatest heist means the greatest payday!"

Animation: The emote replicates the famous scene from Money Heist that features Denver, played by Jaime Lorente. In the scene, Denver falls upon the heap of cash.

I'm Rich has been one of the most popular emote in Free Fire that Garena introduced during the first Money Heist collab. However, the emote has become quite rare over time because it didn't make any return.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha