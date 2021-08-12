Top 5 mistakes to avoid while playing solo in Garena Free Fire

Although playing as a squad is the best way to play Free Fire, playing solo is the fastest way to learn the game and improve skills within a short duration of time.

While playing solo allows players to execute their own strategy and playstyle in-game, there are few things to keep in mind while playing. With that being said, here are a few mistakes players should avoid while playing solo in Free Fire.

Top 5 things that solo players should avoid doing in Free Fire

5) Avoid landing in hot-drop zones

Dropping into hot-drop zones is a bad idea while playing solo in Free Fire. Only a few lucky players manage to make it out alive and progress towards the end of the game.

In order to survive and get better at playing the game, solo players should land at isolated locations in the outer regions of the map. Although the loot may not be that great, players will have enough to keep for themselves and won't get shot at while trying to find gear.

4) Don't give away your location

Since solo players can move fast on their own and execute strategies without waiting for teammates, the element of surprise is always an advantage. This enables them to remain unseen on the minimap till the last moment.

Although stealth is not always an option, players shouldn't fire potshots at enemy players within range unless they are fully committed to engaging. It's wise not to give away your position while playing solo, as getting third-partied can be devastating.

3) Avoid staying in one place after a firefight

Once gunfire has been exchanged and the enemy has been either hurt or eliminated, players should consider rotating out of the area, as other opponents nearby may be drawn in by the sound of gunfire.

It's never a good idea to remain in the area after a firefight, as players are bound to investigate and look for the opportunity to take down injured players. In addition to rotating out of the area, players can rotate back. By doing this, they may be able to catch enemy players off guard and secure an easy elimination.

2) Don't engage players while HP is low

It goes without saying that fighting with low HP is not a very smart idea. Unless players have no other option at hand, maintaining a full HP is of the utmost importance in Free Fire.

Players should always seek out healing items and stack as many as possible. In addition to healing items, players should also try to find mushrooms to consume in order to keep their EP at full level.

1) Avoid using random weapons

When playing as a solo player in Free Fire, it's never a good idea to experiment with random weapons. Players should always try and find weapons they are proficient with in-game.

Knowing how the weapon functions in terms of recoil and aiming down sight accuracy is very important factors for quick eliminations. Players should only use random weapons as a last resort.

