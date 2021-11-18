Top 5 mistakes Free Fire players make while trying to increase headshot percentage

Landing headshots on opponents in Free Fire is challenging. Despite hip-fire mode being a viable option, it falls short on delivering high accuracy. Though it's not impossible to land headshots, most players are clueless about how to do it.

While some master the art effortlessly, others use the wrong techniques to get better at headshots. Nevertheless, by following a few tips, players can figure out what they're doing wrong and get better at aiming for the head.

Land perfect headshots in Free Fire by avoiding these mistakes

5) Doing rotation drags the wrong way

Drag rotations are a delicate art to master. Do it too fast, and the gun aims at the sky, do it too slow, and the bullet will fall short of the target's feet. Knowing how to drag rotation with perfection is the first step to landing headshots.

The most important thing to keep in mind is drag speed. When the target is close, drag speed should be maximum. When the target is far away, players need to drag and rotate slowly to aim for the head.

4) Not using scoped weapons for mid to long-range gunfights

Without scoped weapons in Free Fire, shooting at targets at long range is a difficult task. Yet, many players try to use SMGs with iron sights to achieve this task. While theoretically, it may be possible, it's practically not.

To be more accurate in long-range and score headshots, players will have to use a scoped weapon. Even though learning how to master scope controls will be challenging at first, it will be worth the effort.

3) Trying to shoot at opponents moving in vehicles

Shooting at opponents in moving vehicles is a task reserved for elite Free Fire players. Even when using a launcher, hitting a moving target will be difficult. This will only result in ammunition being wasted. The best option is to avoid engaging opponents driving away.

2) Not adjusting sensitivity settings accordingly

Sensitivity settings may need to be adjusted to hit headshots. Although the factory settings are relatively good, players may need to adjust them according to their liking. There are several pre-sets players can try out.

1) Moving and shooting

When trying to increase headshot percentage, moving and shooting is not going to be of any help. Accuracy is diminished, recoil is difficult to control, and targets take little to no damage.

Even though this can be overcome by using characters such as D-bee, it won't help when engaging targets at long range. To be more accurate, players will have to find a good firing position before engaging targets in Free Fire.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu