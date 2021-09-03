Top 5 mistakes Free Fire players repeat while pushing rank

Ranking up tiers in Free Fire is a rigorous process, as gamers need to grind points effectively to rank up faster.

Rank push in Free Fire requires them to progress strategically, rake up more kills, and survive longer in matches. It may appear a cakewalk, but it is quite difficult as one silly mistake can cause users to lose the game and significant points.

There are several mistakes they tend to commit while pushing rank in Free Fire.

Free Fire: Avoid these mistakes while pushing rank

1) Heading to hot drops

There are several POIs on the maps that boast quite a good amount of loot. Gamers prefer to drop by these locations to get a hold of good loot. However, these locations are frequently visited by gamers, and therefore, intense actions are pretty frequent.

They should avoid dropping into these sites at any cost to have a better chance at survival in Free Fire.

2) Not using utility items

Free Fire offers several utility items such as grenades and gloo walls. They are quite significant as they help players evade tricky situations and inflict damage upon opponents without firing a bullet.

Users often forget to use these items and solely rely upon weapons and ammunition. For an effective rank push, they must use these resources effectively in Free Fire.

3) Venturing out of the safe zone

The shrinking safe zone requires gamers to be on the move all the time. Staying out of the retreating area damages them, but gamers often venture out of the circle and are forced to rush when the zone starts shrinking.

Enemies hidden just at the circle's periphery can easily eliminate those rushing towards the safe zone as they are vulnerable and easy targets. Players should avoid staying out of the zone for long and make it a point to rush to the next circle with sufficient time in hand.

4) Not studying the map properly

Free Fire maps offer lots of vegetation for gamers. At some places, there are barren lands, while at some other locations, there are trees and shrubs.

Gamers often overlook the adjacent areas and start rushing here and there, making themselves vulnerable.

Enemies hidden amongst trees or behind rocks and buildings can easily kill users if they do not scrutinize the area and randomly maneuver from one point to the other.

5) Expose location in the last zone

The last zone requires players to maintain a silent profile. Only a handful of them remain alive in this portion, so staying incognito is the best way out.

Gamers often venture out of hiding places and expose themselves to enemy bullets. To get a hold of victory, they must maintain a silent profile and move while crouching or proning.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

