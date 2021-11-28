Top 5 passive abilities that are as good as active skills in Free Fire

Characters in Free Fire are divided on the basis of their abilities. There are two kinds in the game - active and passive. Passive abilities are either active all the time or have to be triggered by a certain action. Active abilities on the other hand have to be manually activated and have a cooldown time.

In most cases, active abilities are usually more powerful in-game. However, there are a few passive ones that stand out from the crowd. Learning how to master them in combat will make all the difference.

Note: All abilities are at the characters' maximum level.

Top 5 passive Free Fire character abilities are powerful if used correctly

5) Falcon Fervor

Maro's "Falcon Fervor'' ability in Free Fire allows players to deal massive damage at long range. With an increase in distance, damage dealt to opponents increases. Players can deal a maximum of 25% increased damage.

Additionally, they will also do 3.5% extra damage to marked targets. It's an amazing ability that pairs well with Moco's "Hacker's Eye" and a sniper rifle in Free Fire.

4) Bullet Beats

D-bee's "Bullet Beats" ability allows for bonus accuracy and movement speed. When firing while moving, movement speed and accuracy increase by 15% and 35%, respectively.

In combat, this ability allows players to execute some fast paced eliminations. They will be able to flank opponents with ease and fire on the go. When it comes to mobility during combat in Free Fire, D-bee's ability is one of the best.

3) Bushido

Hayato's "Bushido '' ability grants players armor penetration with any weapon in Free Fire. With every 10% decrease in maximum HP, armor penetration increases by 10%. This will enable weapons to ignore armor values and inflict damage.

Mastering this ability may take some time, as players will have to balance their HP with armor penetration. However, once perfected, even the humble SCAR in Free Fire will be able to deal massive amounts of damage.

2) Sharp Shooter

Laura's "Sharp Shooter" ability allows players to gain 35% accuracy while scoped in. It is incredibly useful for shooting at targets far away or when trying to land headshots. The accuracy bonus combined with headshot multiplier damage will quickly end any engagement.

1) Sustained Raids

Jota's "Sustained Raids" ability allows players to recover HP through combat. When an enemy has been hit, players recover a small percentage of HP. Knocking down an enemy recovers 20% HP for the user.

Players can use this ability to survive longer in combat. If executed well, the enemy itself can be used as a source of healing. As long as more damage is inflicted than received, players will be able to fight without the need of a medkit.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

LIVE POLL Q. Which type of ability is better? Active. Passive. 2 votes so far