Top 5 most popular legendary emotes in Garena Free Fire

Emotes have been a favorite part of Free Fire for many players as they use them to celebrate each moment. Players pay hundreds of diamonds to add emotes to their collection. The animation of emotes also increases with price and rarity as legendary ones feature the most elaborate VFX.

There have been some popular emotes that are not available in the game but have left their mark. Their popularity is why Garena re-introduces such famous items in Free Fire, time and again. Returns usually happen on special occasions via a top-up event or a Lucky Royale-like contest.

The following part of this article will list the most famous legendary emotes in Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire: Five most popular emotes in the game

5) Make It Rain

Make It Rain (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Description:

"Rub it in your opponent's face!"

Money Heist has been one of the most popular shows on Netflix and has acquired fans from every corner of the world. The fame was the reason behind the Free Fire's Money Heist collab, which introduced plenty of popular items in the game.

The "Make It Rain" emote was a part of the infamous collab. It featured an animation of the in-game character taking a cash bundle only to make a Chinese fan (shan) out of it and throw it in the air to make it seem to rain.

The popular Money Heist collab has returned to Free Fire one last time.

4) I'm Rich

I'm Rich (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Description:

"The greatest heist means the greatest payday!"

I'm Rich is another famous legendary emote that arrived in the game through Free Fire x Money Heist collab. Another reason behind the emote's popularity was the animation it replicates.

It is the animation of the famous scene in which Denver, portrayed by Jaime Lorente, falls upon the heap of cash in joy.

3) Doggie

Doggie (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Description:

"A cute move to celebrate the victory."

Whether it's real-life or Free Fire, almost everyone loves pets, and Shiba makes it to the top-tier ones in both cases. Inspired by the famous Japanese dog breed Shiba Inu, Shiba is arguably the most adorable pet in Free Fire.

Shiba is one of the reasons that makes the "Doggie" emote popular. Another reason is the popular internet meme that serves as the emote's inspiration. The meme and the "Doggie" emote feature the character and dog dancing in joy.

2) FFWC Throne

FFWC Throne (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Description:

"I am the only Champion."

Despite being introduced in 2019, FFWC Throne has remained one of the most popular emotes in the game. It was inspired by the then-ongoing Free Fire World Cup and was introduced as a top-up event reward.

However, the legendary emote is equally rare and is not seen in the game as other emotes.

1) Pirate's Flag

Pirate's Flag (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Description:

"I leave a mark wherever I go."

Garena's Pirat top-up event introduced Pirate's Flag emote way back in 2019, and it is still one of the most popular items in Free Fire. The legendary emote's animation is also pretty excellent and features the character carrying the flag and shoving it right into the ground while showcasing the aggression.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinions of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan