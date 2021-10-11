Top 5 rare Free Fire emotes players should collect in 2021

Garena Free Fire offers various opportunities for players to collect multiple rare items through its in-game events on numerous occasions. These items include skins for vehicles, characters, weapons, etc., but if players are lucky, they can get a chance to possess a rare emote.

Various popular emotes are available in the Free Fire store, but most rare ones are missing from the shop. They usually make a return to the game through a redemption event or some special paid challenge. Hence, players shouldn't leave the opportunity to grab them.

Free Fire: Rarest emotes to collect when available

1) Pirate's Flag

Pirate's Flag (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"I leave a mark wherever I go."

Pirate's Flag emote first appeared in the game in March 2020, introduced through the Pirate Top Up event. Pirate's Flag was up for grabs at a milestone of a 500 diamond top-up.

However, most players avoided redeeming the Pirate's Flag due to its high price, and hence, it ended up becoming one of the rarest Free Fire emotes.

The animation of Pirate's Flag emote makes the character thrust the flag right into the ground with one hand.

2) Doggie

The Doggie emote (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"A cute move to celebrate your victory."

Everyone loves pets both in real life and in Free Fire. The Doggie emote works on that emotion as it features a dancing Free Fire pet with the player's character.

Inspired by the viral meme of a dog and a man dancing together, Doggie emote became famous in Free Fire, but few players own it.

It was introduced in 2019's Free Fire emote event and has made its return to the game time and again.

3) Eat my Dust

Eat my Dust (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Come see my new ride."

There are many emotes that players can use to taunt opponents, and Eat My Dust is one of them. Its animation features the character bouncing on the bonnet of a golden sports car.

It was made available in the game for the first time through the 2020 Graffiti Top Up event as one of the rewards.

4) Flowers of Love (Rose emote)

Flowers of Love (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Make love, not war."

The Flowers of Love emote was a part of a Valentine-themed top-up event way back in February 2019. The event required players to top-up as many as 500 diamonds to claim the Rose emote.

The Rose emote became rare in Free Fire for a similar reason as the others on this list, i.e., the high cost.

5) FFWC Throne

The FFWC Throne emote (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"I am the only Champion."

Unlike other emotes featured on this list, the FFWC Throne was introduced by the devs as rewards for the Free Fire World Cup series. It soon became one of the most famous emotes, and the increasing popularity can be attributed to its animation.

The FFWC throne, much like other emotes, also makes its return to the game on rare occasions through redemption events or other special challenges.

(Players need to remember that whenever these emotes make a return to the game, they will arrive at the cost of hundreds of diamonds.)

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

