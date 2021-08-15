Top 5 rarest bundles in Free Fire as of August 2021

Free Fire offers an assortment of bundles and outfits to choose from. To offer players a wider range of options, the developers continually introduce new ones.

Several older bundles have been re-introduced into the game. Bundles are typically available via the Elite Pass, events, and in-game shop.

Certain bundles that were prevalent a few years back are not easy to find among the players. Listed below are five such rare bundles.

List of the rarest Free Fire bundles in 2021

5) Green Criminal Bundle

The Green Criminal Bundle was earlier arguably the rarest in Garena Free Fire. However, as it was recently introduced via the Raider spin event, players can finally avail this exclusive costume set in the quick-paced battle royale title.

The bundle doesn't have separate parts like head, top, bottom, shoes, and more, but players should rather equip the entire set/costume altogether.

4) Bunny Warrior Bundle

Many Free Fire fans yearn for the legendary Bunny Warrior Bundle. It first appeared in the game as part of the Draw a Bunny event, which ran a few years ago. It also made a reappearance in the title in the Legacy Returns event.

Its contents are as follows:

Bunny Warrior (Mask)

Bunny Warrior (Top)

Bunny Warrior (Bottom)

Bunny Warrior (Shoes)

3) Sakura Bundle

The Sakura Bundle is another costume that is very hard to find. This exclusive outfit was added to the game during the first season of Elite Pass a while back. Hence, players are always on the lookout if there is any possible method to get the bundle.

The Sakura Bundle comprises of the following:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

2) Blue Dino Bundle

Blue Dino is a stunning bundle that was originally provided to players via Incubator alongside other Dino bundles. Similar to all the other Incubators, players must collect a particular number of Blueprints (in this case, "Blueprint: Dino") and Evolution Stones to redeem the bundle.

Blue Dino, like the Green Criminal Bundle, must be equipped as a full set.

1) Hip Hop Bundle

The Streets Bundle takes the top spot on this list. This is occasionally referred to as the Hip Hop Bundle by the Free Fire players.

Similar to the Sakura Bundle, this also made its way into the game via the Elite Pass and, to be precise, the 2nd season. The items that Hip Hop Bundle includes are listed below:

The Streets (Head)

The Streets (Top)

The Streets (Bottom)

The Streets (Shoes)

This list is based purely on the writer's opinions, and readers' perspectives may differ.

Edited by Srijan Sen