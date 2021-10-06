Top 5 rarest Free Fire bundles and their prices in 2021

Garena has been pretty consistent in introducing eye-grabbing outfits in Free Fire, and many of them have become popular over time. Due to their increasing popularity and low availability, most of these bundles are considered rare in Free Fire.

These bundles make returns to the game from time to time through the game's store, Lucky Royale, or some special event. However, the rare outfits often cost plenty of diamonds in the shop.

Here's a look at some of the rare Free Fire bundles that are available in the game right now, along with their prices.

Free Fire bundles: The rarest options available in the shop right now

5) Street Boy Bundle

Street Boy Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Street Boy bundle costs 1499 diamonds and is available in the shop right now. The bundle has funky items and its bright colors help it stand out among others. The sheer price of it has earned The Street Boy bundle a rare status in the game.

The Street Boy Bundle includes the following:

Street Boy (Head)

Street Boy (Mask)

Street Boy (Top)

Street Boy (Bottom)

Street Boy (Shoes)

4) Skater Girl Bundle

Skater Girl Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Skater Girl bundle is another expensive and rare Free Fire outfit available in the shop right now. This bundle is the female variant of the Street Boy bundle and sports a similar funky design.

Skater Girl bundle costs 1499 diamonds and includes the following clothes:

Skater Girl (Head)

Skater Girl (Top)

Skater Girl (Bottom)

Skater Girl (Shoes)

3) Paleolithic Bundle

Paleolithic Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Paleolithic Bundle sports one of the most intricate and unique esthetics in Free Fire. The tribal tattoos of the rare bundle are its main highlight. The Paleolithic bundle has a male counterpart in Free Fire which is known as the Neolithic Bundle.

Paleolithic Bundle is priced at 899 diamonds and includes the following:

Paleolithic (Mask)

Paleolithic (Top)

Paleolithic (Bottom)

Paleolithic (Shoes)

2) Angry Dwarf Bundle

Angry Dwarf Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Players will have to shell out 899 diamonds to buy the Angry Dwarf bundle in Free Fire. This rare bundle gives out a mythical jester vibe thanks to its clown boots and other elements.

Torso's fire glow design enhances the premium look of the outfit that contains the following:

Angry Dwarf (Mask)

Angry Dwarf (Top)

Angry Dwarf (Bottom)

Angry Dwarf (Shoes)

1) Aurous Ascension Bundle

The Aurous Ascension bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Aurous Ascension Bundle has been lauded by the community as one of the best outfits in the game. Featuring a gold dragon over a black backdrop, the skin is extremely popular in Free Fire.

The rare Aurous Ascension Bundle is currently available in the game for 899 diamonds and includes the following:

Aurous Ascension (Head)

Aurous Ascension (Mask)

Aurous Ascension (Top)

Aurous Ascension (Bottom)

Aurous Ascension (Shoes)

Disclaimer: The rarity of these outfits is listed according to widespread speculation and discussion in the Free Fire community. The bundles listed here may or may not be rare for all players.

Free Fire MAX has been finally released! Check out all the latest information here!

Edited by Danyal Arabi