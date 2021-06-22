Top 5 rarest Free Fire emotes as of June 2021

Like every battle royale game, Free Fire has emotes that allow players to communicate on the virtual battlefield, adding to the fun.

Emotes are prevalent in the game, and players can obtain them by participating in events or purchasing them with diamonds.

Emotes that players need to purchase with diamonds are hard to find. Many people do not have such emotes due to the cost or early release in the game. This article lists some of the rarest emotes in Free Fire as of June 2021.

Most unique emotes in Free Fire this month

1) Flowers of love (Rose emote)

The Flowers of Love emote was launched as a part of the Valentine's Day Top Up Special event back in 2019. Unfortunately, only a few people could afford the emote as players required 500 diamond top-ups to claim it.

The emote action makes a beautiful gesture with a rose in its hands upon playing.

2) Push-up

The Push-up emote in free Fire (Image via Pronation/YouTube)

The Push-up emote was released as a reward in the Elite Pass rank tiers during the Bomb Squad Elite Pass Season (Elite Pass Season 9).

When the emote action is played, the character starts doing planche push-ups.

3) Tea Time

The Dual Wheel spin event featured the Tea Time emote as a grand reward. Since the event required a lot of diamond spins, the Tea Time emote was only available to a few players. It has a long animation duration and is one of the most impressive legendary emotes.

When this emote is enabled, players sit on a chair and pretend to drink a cup of tea.

4) I heart you

I heart you emote in Free Fire

The I heart you emote was released in May 2020 as part of the Mother's Day Top Up event. It was available for free to anyone who topped up 800 diamonds from the store.

After playing this emote, the character uses aerial gestures to draw an animated heart in the air.

5) Eat my Dust

The Eat my dust emote in Free Fire

Eat my dust is a legendary emote that first appeared in a Top Up event. To get the emote for free, users had to purchase a certain number of diamonds from the store, post which they could claim it for free.

When the emote action is enabled, the player hops over a car and dances on top of it.

Note: Although players have to pay money for diamonds, the top-up rewards are free since no in-game currency is used to obtain them.

Disclaimer: Following the widespread speculation and discussion in the Free Fire community, this article lists the rarity of these emotes. They may or may not be rare for every player.

