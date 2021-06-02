5 best legendary emotes in Free Fire as of June 2021

Garena Free Fire offers multiple in-game features to players, including characters, pets, weapon skins, bundles, and even emotes.

Emotes are the most participatory aspect of Free Fire. They can be used by players to communicate with each other on the battleground or in the lobby. There are various emotes to choose from, but only a few of them are classified as legendary emotes in Free Fire.

Listed below are the five best legendary emotes in Free Fire as of June 2021.

What are the best legendary emotes in Free Fire?

1) FFWC Throne

Last seen in a time-limited event a few months ago, the FFWC Throne emote is one of the rarest Free Fire emotes of all time. Only players who have been playing the game since 2019 may get hold of this legendary emote.

After playing the emote, the character builds a golden throne and sits on it with a royal gesture.

2) Tea Time

Tea Time emote in Free Fire

The Tea Time emote appeared as the grand prize in the dual-wheel spin event. Since the event required numerous diamond spins, this emote was only available to a small portion of players. It is one of the most impressive legendary emotes with a long animation time.

When this emote is activated, players sit on a chair and pretend to sip a cup of tea.

3) Flowers of Love

The Flowers of Love emote was released in 2019 as part of the Valentine's Day special event. To acquire this emote, players had to spend 500 diamonds.

The character makes a beautiful gesture with this emote while kneeling down with a rose in hand.

4) Eat my Dust

The Eat my dust emote in Free Fire

Eat my dust is a legendary emote that debuted in a Top Up event. Like every other Top Up event, players had to purchase a certain amount of diamonds from the store to claim the emote for free.

When the emote is activated, the player jumps over a car and dances on top of it.

Note: Although users have to pay money for diamonds, the top-up rewards are basically free since no in-game currency is used to obtain them.

5) I heart you

I heart you emote in Free Fire

The I heart you emote was launched during the Mother's Day Top Up event in May 2020. Players could claim this emote for free if they topped up 800 diamonds from the "Store" section.

After this emote is played, the character draws an animated heart in the air with gestures.

Disclaimer: The rarity of these emotes is based on widespread speculation and discussion in the Free Fire community. The emotes listed here may or may not be rare for all players.