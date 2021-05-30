Top 5 rarest Free Fire emotes before OB28 update

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server is already open, and within a few days, the new OB28 update will be launching. The update might bring in a lot of new characters, features, emotes, and bundles.

Emotes have always been the most interactive feature in Free Fire. Players can use emotes to communicate and add an extra layer of fun during their gameplay.

There are plenty of emotes available. However, before the OB28 update launches, this article will look into some of the rarest Free Fire emotes of all time.

Some of the rarest emotes in Free Fire before the OB28 update

#1 - FFWC Throne

The FFWC Throne emote in Free Fire (Image via KaranYT/YouTube)

The FFWC Throne emote, last seen in a time-limited event a few months ago, is one of the coolest and rarest emotes in Free Fire. This emote is only available to some of those players who have been playing the game since 2019.

The emote crafts a golden throne where the person sits on a royal gesture.

#2 - Flowers of Love

As part of Valentine's Day's special event, the Flowers of Love emote was launched in 2019. Players had to buy 500 gems to obtain this emote.

With this emote, the character with a rose in his hands makes a charming gesture.

#3 - Push-up

The Push-Up emote in free Fire (Image via Pronation/YouTube)

The Push-up emote was available in the Elite Pass Season during the Bomb Squad Elite Pass theme prize in the reward tiers (Elite Pass Season 9).

The character will start performing planche push-ups when the emote is played.

#4 - Eat my Dust

The Eat my dust emote in Free Fire

Eat my dust is a legendary emote that appeared during a Top Up event. These emotes are available for free at the event. Before getting the emote, players have to top up a specific quantity of diamonds from the 'Store.'

When the emote is played, the character jumps over a car and celebrates by dancing on top of it.

#5 - Top DJ emote

Top DJ is one of the best emotes of all time since it incorporates props (a floating DJ console) while displaying its action.

Top DJ emote in Free Fire

It is themed with DJ Alok's character and bundle. However, it can also be purchased separately for a whopping 599 diamonds. The price of this emote is the primary cause of it being so rare.

Disclaimer: The rarity of these emotes is based on widespread speculation and discussion in the Free Fire community. The emotes listed here may or may not be rare for all players.