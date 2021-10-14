Top 5 skins and bundles to buy with Free Fire diamonds in October 2021

Garena Free Fire's in-game store features plenty of character cosmetics and other item skins that keep changing from time to time as per their availability. There is a high chance that players might not find their favorite bundle or skin after a few months.

Therefore, if players have enough balance in their purses, they should make the purchase right away. Players can explore the in-game shop to look at the best bundles that they can buy with Free Fire diamonds this month.

Free Fire shop: Best skins and bundles to buy with diamonds right now

Here are the five best skins and bundles that players can buy with Free Fire diamonds in October 2021:

1) Street Boy bundle

Street Boy bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Items of the bundle:

Street Boy (Head)

Street Boy (Mask)

Street Boy (Top)

Street Boy (Bottom)

Street Boy (Shoes)

The Street Boy bundle is among the costliest Free Fire bundles available in the shop right now, priced at 1499 diamonds. It is pretty clear by the name that the bundle has a funky look full of bright colors.

The uniquely cool look makes the Street Boy bundle stand out among others. Also, the expensive bundle has got a rare status due to its in-game price.

2) Hellfire Falco

Hellfire Falco (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Reborn and come back stronger!"

Priced at 699 diamonds, it will be an understatement to say that Hellfire Falco is breathtaking. The pet skin has a fiery design that blends orange and golden colors with VFX of flames.

3) Cobra Guardian - Backpack

Cobra Guardian backpack (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Your best companion"

Cobra Guardian backpack has a price of 499 diamonds and is among the item skins that have special effects. It has a red cobra face that spews smokey venom from its mouth. Cobra Guardian is arguably the best backpack skin if players are looking for a cooler option.

4) Flaming Hydra - Bike

Flaming Hydra bike in Elite Pass section (Image via Free Fire)

This bike skin is the go-to option for users looking for a new bike skin to purchase right now. Flaming Hydra comes with a fiery orange design that makes it one of the most striking bike skins available in Free Fire.

The VFX of burning body and glowing tires add to the looks of Flaming Hydra. The speedy bike skin is now available in Elite Pass 41, where players can buy the pass and grind hard to claim the skin.

Flaming Hydra is also available in the shop for 899 diamonds, and therefore, players who want to make a direct purchase can go for the same.

5) Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG

Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG (Image via Free Fire)

Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG is probably one of the best Free Fire gun skins ever. Its purplish-pink color design and the VFX of circling waves give it a more futuristic look.

In addition to the design, Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG is an excellent gun choice for medium range with an increased firing rate and enhanced accuracy. The AUG skin's crate is available at a discounted price of 20 diamonds in the store.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Shaheen Banu