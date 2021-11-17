Top 5 stylish Free Fire emotes for gamers in November 2021

Emotes in Garena Free Fire are among the most interactive dynamics available to players, allowing gamers to have a more fun-filled gaming session with their teammates. There are many emotes with awesome dance moves and other aspects like laughing or clapping.

Players can get these emotes from the in-game store with the help of diamonds or from events. This article discusses the top five stylish emotes for players to use in Free Fire.

Free Fire: Some of the most stylish and interactive emotes

5) Death Glare

Death Glare emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Death Glare is a significant choice for players looking to get stylish emotes in Free Fire. Players can get the emote for 399 diamonds in the store. The emote has an impressive side backflip move which looks very cool.

The in-game description reads:

"Look me in the eyes. I dare you."

4) Threaten

'Threaten' emote is generally used to tease enemy players. When a player uses the emote, the character makes a scary face to the opponent player. Players can purchase the emote for a cost of 399 diamonds in the game.

The in-game description reads:

"Do you dare to challenge me?"

3) LOL

LOL emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

'LOL' is an emote available to players to lighten the mood in Free Fire. Upon using the emote, the character makes a laughing face. It is also one of the most widely used emotes in the game.

The in-game description reads:

"You tryna' steal my loot while making me laugh?"

2) Bhangra:

Bhangra emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

'Bhangra' emote is one of the coolest emotes for Indian players in Free Fire. Upon using the emote, the in-game character shows some nice dance moves. Players love to use this emote with their friends in the lobby.

The in-game description reads:

"Let's get some energy going."

1) Shimmy:

Shimmy emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

'Shimmy' is considered one of the most stylish emotes in Free Fire. Players can see the character making impressive shoulder moves by using the emote. The emote is priced at 399 diamonds in the Free Fire store.

The in-game description reads:

"Envy me but you can't be me."

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha