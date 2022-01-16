Top 5 most stylish Garena Free Fire emotes released for Indian region

Ever since Garena launched free Fire, the developers have added plenty of new features to the game. Players get various customization options in the game, which vary from character outfits to item skins for backpacks, loot boxes, weapons, and more. These in-game customizations have made the game more and more popular with time.

Across a variety of in-game collectibles, players get emotes that serve to express emotions like a celebration on the battlefield. While there are many popular emotes that fans have encountered in the past, Garena has introduced a plethora of new ones with each collaboration or special occasion event.

The majority of the emotes are featured in most servers, and the Indian region has not been left out. These emotes have received immense love due to their stylish and unique animation.

The coolest Free Fire emotes that made their way to the Indian server

1) I'm Rich

Everyone is aware of the infamous scene from Money Heist that featured Denver (Jaime Lorente) falling upon a heap of cash. 'I'm Rich' emote replicates the same scene by replacing Denver with the Free Fire character .

Along with many other special edition items, it was introduced during the first Free Fire x Meny Heist collab.

2) Tea Time

Tea Time was part of the Dual Wheel event in July 2020 and was among the major rewards in the pool. It has one of the best animations in the game to date that shows the character sitting on a table and chair that appears like a hologram.

The character then sips tea from the cup while sitting on the chair.

3) Eat my Dust

It was introduced as a reward during Free Fire's "Graffiti Top Up" event after a 500-diamond top-up. The emote became quite popular due to the VFX of a golden sports car appearing under the character, who then bounces on its bonnet to show off.

4) Pirate's Flag

"Pirate Top Up" introduced Pirate's Flag emote as a free reward. Though its initial stay in the game was short-lived, Pirate's Flag was seen in the game on special occasions. The emote shows the character thrusting a flag into the ground to signify aggression.

5) FFWC Throne

FFWC Throne emote is another collectible that made its way into the game through a top-up event. However, it is unique in its own way as it was a limited edition emote that players could collect during the FFWC (Free Fire World Cup series) 2020. The animation showcases the character sitting on a throne while throwing tantrums like a winner.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul