Top 5 things to avoid while rushing at enemies in Free Fire

Rushing at enemies in Free Fire is common practice for many players. It not only confuses opponents but can even scare them out of position and force them to retreat. It's a great tactical move to execute in-game.

However, due to lack of experience, many beginners and newcomers are bound to make mistakes while trying to rush at opponents or campers and could end up getting killed.

This article will discuss some basic tips and tricks that players can use in Free Fire to execute a successful rush attack and get closer to a Booyah.

Top 5 things players should never do while rushing at opponents in Free Fire

5) Avoid using long-range weapons

When rushing at an enemy, it's best not to use long-range weapons like snipers due to their low fire rate and their scope zooming in on the target too much. The ideal weapon of choice for players to use should be shotguns or close to mid-range weapons.

In addition to avoiding long-range weapons, players should pick guns with low recoil and high fire rates to ensure that large amounts of damage are done to the opponent. This will either eliminate them or force them to retreat.

4) Never rush without a plan

Rushing in without a plan is one of the worst decisions that players can make in Free Fire. It goes without saying that simply rushing at a camper or hard target without a plan will lead to disaster.

Prior to rushing, players should plan accordingly and strategize on how best to rush at the opponent. In addition to planning, players should use items such as smoke grenades and gloo walls to increase the chances of success.

3) Avoid rushing in open ground

If the camper is located in a well-defended location and the surrounding area has no cover, it is not advisable to rush without using gloo walls or identifying blind spots along the route.

Rushing in open ground will lead to disaster as the opponent will get a clean shooting angle and will be able to either kill or pin down the player indefinitely. If possible, players should avoid rushing in open ground or try to use gloo walls and smoke as cover while advancing.

2) Don't rush alone or without informing teammates

While playing as a team in Free Fire, players should not rush alone or should, at the very least, inform their teammates before doing so. Rushing alone while playing in squads is a bad idea, as the enemy team can easily overpower and eliminate a single player.

Working as a team is highly recommended while rushing, alongside clear communication and instructions for each teammate. If coordination is on point, rushing at an enemy team will become easy.

1) Avoid rushing uphill as the enemy has high ground advantage

The most important tip and possibly the golden rule in Free Fire is to never try to rush uphill towards an enemy. In addition to players having a hard time moving uphill, the enemy will have a better angle and will be able to score headshots with ease.

Even with the help of gloo walls and smoke grenades, rushing uphill is still not a good decision, and players should consider rotating around the campers or targets and try to flank them.

