Top 5 tips for Free Fire players to improve headshot percentage in long-ranged fights

Acing long-range combat and landing headshots in Free Fire is no easy task. It takes a lot of time and practice to perfect. Despite best efforts, things don't always go according to plan.

Nevertheless, learning how to land headshots in long-range fights is not impossible.

Though the skill will take hours to perfect, players can follow some essential tips in-game. With enough practice, acing headshots in long-range combat will become second nature.

Free Fire Guide: Top 5 tips to ace headshots during long-range combat

5) Find the right weapon for the job

There are numerous weapons available to players in Free Fire. However, only a few are perfect for long-range combat. Currently, AWM is the most famous sniper in-game. It has good stats across the board and is well suited for beginners. It can be equipped with a muzzle or silencer to increase its efficiency.

4) Get to high ground for a better view

Gaining high ground in Free Fire is necessary for long-range combat. It provides a clear view of the surrounding area. Acquiring control of a stellar vantage point will enable players to scan the terrain and take headshots of unsuspecting opponents.

While on high ground, it will also be more challenging for enemies to shoot back effectively.

3) Take some time to find the best shooting angles

The key to landing accurate headshots, consistently, is finding good shooting angles. A clear field of view is vital when shooting at targets at long range. Checking for the most optimum angles would ensure that every shot fired hits the intended target.

2) Wait until the target is in open ground before shooting

Downing opponents fast is the main benefit of landing headshots. To make this task easier, players need to engage the target in open ground. Without cover, opponents will have little chance of survival. Though opponents can use gloo walls for protection, they won't last long.

1) Use a muzzle for maximum damage or silencer to stay off the minimap

Players using the AWM or Kar98k will face a tough choice - whether to use a muzzle or a silencer. Both attachments have their benefits and are helpful in certain situations. Muzzle increases bullet damage, while Silencer hides fire indicators.

Depending on the playstyle, players will have to choose which one is better.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

