5 best ways to use Gloo Walls in Free Fire for tactical advantage

Gloo wall is the best tactical item in Free FIre. Those who can utilize it to its full potential will be rewarded in-game. It can be used both offensively and defensively, making it a highly sought-after item during a match.

However, not every player knows how to use it properly. Most rely on gloo walls for cover or deploy them to heal a fallen teammate. A limited number of players know the full extent to which they can be used.

Some good ways to use gloo walls in Free Fire in-game

5) Deploying a gloo wall while rushing towards the enemy

Rushing to overwhelm the enemy is a common tactic in Free Fire. Through brute force and aggression, players manage to route opponents or eliminate them.

However, the enemy will not go down without a fight. During the rush, players are liable to take damage. Using gloo walls will reduce incoming damage and make the task easier.

4) Blocking off entry points to a structure

House camping is a popular strategy used in Free Fire. Defensive positions are taken up within the structure, turning it into a hard-cover bunker. The defensive capability can be significantly improved by using gloo walls.

Players can block off doors, windows, and staircase access with a few gloo walls. This will make attacking the structure an uphill battle for opponents.

3) Using a gloo wall to trap enemies or force them into a corner

Gunfights in tight places can be risky. With little room to maneuver, players are forced to either secure a kill fast or retreat to safety. By using a gloo wall, a third option is made available.

A well-placed gloo wall will force enemies or trap them in a corner. While they try to break out, players can heal or toss grenades over the gloo wall to secure an elimination.

2) Gaining extra cover while camping or defending a location in open ground

Camping or defending open ground is not the smartest idea in Free Fire. However, at times it may become necessary due to situational circumstances. Deploying a few gloo walls will protect them from enemy fire and keep the player alive.

1) Stacking gloo walls to climb structures

Some structures in Free Fire cannot be mounted. Players must either go around or go through them to reach the other side. This is a major issue during a tense gunfight. Thankfully, there is a simple workaround to this problem.

Using a few gloo walls, players can scale the structure and climb to the top. This will provide a high-angle advantage for shooting.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen