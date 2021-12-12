Top 5 tips for Free Fire players to increase K/D ratio with passive gameplay

Rush gameplay is quite popular among fans of Garena Free Fire, as everyone wants to replicate the performance of their favorite professional gamers. However, attack as an option doesn't suit everyone, especially the beginners. There can be many reasons, but it is most likely about mindset on the battlefield.

Sometimes playing defensively and using passive abilities have their benefits in Free Fire, and hence, players can focus on passive gameplay rather than shifting gears.

Gamers should keep in mind the tips given below to stand a chance against active ability users and enhance their K/D in Free Fire.

How Garena Free Fire players can use passive gameplay for increased survival time and improvement of their K/D

Most of the defensive players lose the game while trying to break the shackles. Although attacking is the best form of defense, new players should refrain from tweaking their natural game. Trying to choose a playstyle that doesn't suit them can be disastrous for players. Not only will they make major mistakes, but frequent losses are bound to increase frustration.

As a result, some players should use passive gameplay to survive for a longer time and have a better gameplay experience.

5) Join a team and play a role

Join a team to get more support in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

To enhance K/D, players need to get more kills while saving themselves from foes. Hence, it makes more sense to join a squad to receive the team's support. Moreover, players can also get a designated role in their regular team for the sake of clarity. A team role of medic or a support player is best-suited for passive gameplay.

4) Ensure a quick and safe landing

A landing spot is crucial in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

If players want to get more kills, they need to ensure their survival first. Many newbies make a blunder of landing at a hot drop, which can prove to be an instant graveyard for them. Even the most experienced players with an excellent defensive skill-set avoid the riskiest places. Hence, it makes more sense to drop at safer spots swiftly.

3) Attack a vulnerable rival

Attack only when needed (Image via Free Fire)

Whether it's Battle Royale or any other mode, each mode about the last man (or squad) standing. Hence, it is fair to kill the weaker foes, provided players do not use any unjust method. They can try to third-party a team or a player already in a vulnerable position.

Although this tactic can help players steal kills, there is a chance of the plan backfiring.

2) Firepower is crucial

Weapons are crucial in a match (Image via Free Fire)

Although passive gameplay is all about defense and team support, to enhance K/D, gamers should focus on carrying more than enough firepower. Moreover, it is essential to equip gun combinations that players are more comfortable with rather than going for popular choices.

1) Survive and win

Persevere, survive, and claim Booyah (Image via Free Fire)

K/D increases when players make it out of a match alive, i.e., by getting a Booyah! Therefore, it is necessary to coordinate with squad members and cross the finishing line alive. Users should carry and use medical equipment in a match for survival while tackling the obstacles and scoring kills at every opportunity.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

