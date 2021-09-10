Top 5 tips to increase headshots percentage in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has stood the test of time and emerged as one of the most popular Battle Royale titles in the community. The game has gained a significant number of followers since its release in 2017, thus constantly growing with time.

Free Fire offers some competitive gameplay and is quite popular in the professional sector. Gamers aspire to become the best and leave no stones unturned to hone their skills. However, many have struggled to get headshot eliminations.

Garena Free Fire: Handful of tricks to increase headshots

1) Adjust sensitivity

Adjust sensitivity settings in the game (Image via YouTube)

Sensitivity settings are an integral factor that determines the gameplay. Perfectly adjusted sensitivity settings improve the number of eliminations and increase the chances of headshots.

Gamers who aspire to increase their headshot percentage should emphasize tweaking the sensitivity settings as per their requirements before entering competitive games.

2) Control layout

Adjusting control layout in Free Fire (Image via YouTube)

Free Fire offers a default layout of in-game controls. While some players adapt to this setting, others cannot as their physical characteristics are not similar.

Hence, they should adjust the control layout according to their preferences as it helps in improving the gameplay and, in turn, increase the headshot percentage.

3) Have a proper gun

Headshots are easier with dedicated snipers whose ranges are longer and more accurate. Users should always emphasize getting a sniper in the game to get more headshot eliminations and increase the percentage.

While Assault Rifles are capable of this job, it is better to get hold of snipers in-game.

4) Crosshair position

The crosshair is an essential aspect of landing a headshot in Free Fire. Gamers often make this mistake as it is one of the most underrated factors that influence headshot elimination.

They should always maintain the crosshair at the eye level of enemies so that the bullet fired will land on the head and not end up being a body hit.

5) Practice

All the points mentioned above will fetch no significant result unless players practice their skills. Headshot eliminations won't increase instantly, and they will be required to hone their skills through regular practice.

Users must spend ample time in the game and adjust to various situations to emerge as experts in headshot elimination with an increased percentage.

