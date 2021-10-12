Top 5 tips to maintain a high headshot percentage in Free Fire

Scoring headshots in Free Fire is not an easy task. Players have to deal with gloo walls, constantly moving opponents and special character abilities such as Chrono's force field.

Nonetheless, maintaining a high headshot percentage is not impossible in-game. With a bit of practice and following a few essential tips, even beginners can start hitting more headshots with ease.

Top 5 tips that players can use to increase headshot stats in Free Fire

5) Always use scope attachments or fixed-scope weapons

To maintain a high headshot percentage in Free Fire, one of the most important things that players need to do is focus on using a scope attachment in every match. Having a scope attachment on a weapon will allow for cleaner headshots.

In addition to finding scope attachments, players can also find weapons that come with a pre-attached scope. However, this is mostly reserved for in-game snipers, and some special weapons such as the XM8 and M500.

4) Practice firing in ADS mode for higher accuracy

Having a scoped weapon is only one-half of the solution to maintaining a high headshot percentage. In order to leverage the tactical advantage, players will need to practice shooting while aiming down the sight.

Hipfire mode in Free Fire is the preferred way to shoot due to the auto-tracking feature. However, if players want to enjoy hitting clean headshots every time, they will have to shift towards ADS mode slowly; practice being scoped in while shooting.

3) Shoot in short bursts to minimize recoil and bullet spread

One of the simplest ways to improve headshot stats in Free Fire is to shoot in short bursts. The longer a player holds down the fire button, the more inaccurate the weapon will become. Both recoil and crosshair bloom become uncontrollable, and bullets rarely hit their intended target.

To avoid recoil issues, firing in short bursts will enable players to land more headshots on their target. To further fine-tune this method, players can even shoot single rounds to ensure maximum precision.

2) Use a character that provides aim bonuses

Certain characters in Free Fire provide a direct or indirect bonus for aim and headshot damage. Of all the characters, Laura is by far the best as her skill allows players to land headshots with higher accuracy.

Her special "Sharp Shooter" ability provides a passive bonus to players, granting them increased accuracy when scoped in. At base level, the skill provides a 10% accuracy bonus, while at level six, the bonus scales to a whopping 35%.

1) Practice makes perfect

Simply reading the above tips will not help to maintain a high headshot percentage in Free Fire. Readers will have to take the information and put it into practice to see results.

Given that most players prefer hipfire mode, shifting to ADS to maximize their ability to land headshots will take some time. However, with some practice and a bit of patience, players will be hitting headshots with ease in no time.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

